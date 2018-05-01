Blac Chyna is reportedly expecting a child with her 18-year-old rapper beau YBN Almighty Jay.

A source told Page Six that the 29-year-old American model is currently pregnant. But this is not Chyna's first child. She has a 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex-boyfriend Tyga and 17-month-old Dream with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

And as soon as the news started swirling in the air, Chyna's ex-boyfriends became furious, reports Hollywood Life.

An insider told the publication, "Rob and Tyga are both freaking out over Chyna's latest pregnancy rumors. Rob has reached out to Tyga asking him what he knows about Blac's new boyfriend and if he thinks she really could be pregnant with his child."

On the other hand, "Rob is furious and doesn't want to believe it could be possible so he has been texting on Tyga about what he might know about the awkward situation," added the insider.

The source continues, "Neither of the guys have much trust in Blac, so no matter what she tells them, they are not sure what to think."

The dubious insider has made some more explosive claims as saying, "Tyga thinks Chyna may have set up her new guy and planned to get pregnant with his baby since they first started dating. Even though he is angry about it too, Tyga is not surprised at all about the rumors and believes it could be true.

"Neither Rob nor Tyga like the idea of a much younger rapper, that Blac barely knows, having a child with Blac and in the same house with King and Dream."

In the meantime, Chyna's representative remained tight-lipped about it as one rep told Page Six in an email, "No clue..i only handle appearances and don't ever comment about my client's personal lives."

Speaking of the possibility of having a baby with Chyna, Jay reportedly said, "I don't wear condoms. . . I would not want to f–k a bitch I did not want to get pregnant," he says. "If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s–t like 'ohh daddy love you,' I love that ass.' "