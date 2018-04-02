Blac Chyna had lost her temper and got involved in a massive brawl Sunday, April 1, when she was out with her rapper boyfriend YBN Almighty and two kids, Dream and King Kairo at Six Flags amusement theme park in the United States.

The videos, which went viral on various social media sites, show that the 29-year-old lost her temper and got into a heated argument with a woman at the park. She was so mad that she even attempted to attack her with a bright pink-colored plastic stroller.

The woman, who claimed to be the person involved in a feud with Rob Kardashian's ex-girlfriend, took to Twitter to describe the entire incident. She explained that the scuffle started when she admired Chyna's daughter Dream Kardashian without her knowledge and rubbed her little hand.

Blac Chyna out here fighting with a stroller at Six Flags because they said her man wasn’t old enough to ride the ride ??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1BF5ghGEMM — FREEISH (@freeishmedia) April 2, 2018

She wrote: "sooo I was having a good little time and I see black chyna's beautiful baby right? So I'm like awwwww like omg this baby is so cute (not even knowing this was her f**king baby) so I'm guessing it was the nanny but she rolled the baby towards me right?"

She went on to say: "So when she rolled the baby towards me I'm like 'awww hi little baby you're so cute' and I rub her little hand. Lmao whyyyy this bitch gone say 'Don't fucking touch the kid bro.'"

She further claimed to have slapped the 29-year-old, writing, "But I mean I had a blast I just slapped the shit outa black chyna and fought her boyfriend and all her lil friends But this nigga was really socking on us he's really a bitch period."

Several bystanders captured the incident on their phone. And, that's how it went viral.

Chyna is seen taking off her jacket and trying to throw her kid's toy car. But she could not succeed as it was held back by her rapper beau and her bodyguard.

It is unclear where her children were at that moment.