Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have reportedly postponed their wedding for the third time but it does not mean that they are not planning to start a family. As per an alleged report, Justin Bieber is fully committed to his marriage with Hailey and is all set to start a family with her.

As recently reported, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are planning to get married a second time. They wanted to get married in front of their family and friends before Justin's upcoming birthday but due to the unavailability of a few of Justin's family members, they have postponed their second wedding.

But the delay in the second time nuptials does not mean that Justin Bieber is not serious for Hailey Baldwin. As per an alleged report, the "Sorry" singer is enjoying his new married life with his model wife and since he always wanted to have kids of his own, he simply cannot wait to have a child with his new wife.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin secretly got married in 2018. Everyone is now waiting to see the couple having a religious marriage. At the same time, a report by HollywoodLife revealed that Justin and Hailey talk about children the whole time.

"They are enjoying all the things that married couples do together in private and are not actively trying to prevent a pregnancy, so big baby news could be on the way soon," the alleged report revealed.

The alleged insider added that Justin Bieber loves children and even has "baby fever." On the other hand, the acclaimed model is more open to whatever "the universe may have in store for them as a young family." As per the report, before having kids, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin plan to throw a party for their friends and family.

"Everything with them is moving pretty fast at this point," the alleged insider added.

As of now, it is not confirmed by Justin Bieber's reps whether the Canadian pop star is planning to have a child with his wife anytime soon. In the past, there were rumours that Hailey Baldwin is pregnant and when a paparazzi asked this to question, "Baby" singer gave him a fitting answer.