The first peek of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies comics adaptation is finally here. And it looks as promising as hard the nostalgia hit us. Revolving around the life of Archie Andrews and his friends, the comics went on to gain cult status. And now, helmed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, its Bollywood adaptation on Netflix is quite thrilling.

While there is quite some buzz about Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor; let us tell you about the other four actors in the film.

Dot: Dot's full name is Aditi Dot but she goes by the username of @/dotandthesyllables on social media. She is the daughter of late Indian rock musician Amit Saigal. She herself has sung, written and even acted in The Archies. Everybody Dances to Techno, Khamotion, Wasted On You are some of her songs. Dot is expected to play the role of Midge Klump

Mihir Ahuja: Ahuja who was seen in films like – Super 30 and Bard of Blood, is making a big entry with this one. With the trademark cap, it goes beyond any doubt that the actor would be playing the role of Jughead. Born in Jharkhand, the young actor proved his acting mettle with projects like Stage of Siege. Now what magic he brings to this one, remains to be seen.

Yuvraj Menda: Yuvraj Menda, who has quite some social media following is a talented dancer. He is expected to play the role of Dilton in the film.

Vedang Raina: Vedang would be making his Bollywood debut with this one. He is a good singer and his renditions of - Earned It by The Weeknd and Talk by Khalid have got him quite some following. Raina is expected to play the role of Reggie Mantle.