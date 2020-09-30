Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is very active on social media, especially ever since the time she has made her Instagram profile public. The young and vibrant girl is just in her 20's and already has a million followers. SRK and Gauri's daughter not only shares drop-dead gorgeous and candid snapshots on her profile but is also opinionated and stands up for what is right.

Suhana stood up for misogyny

The 20-year-old recently re-shared a post about misogyny, which resonated with her thoughts on the issue, on one of her Instagram stories. "The double standards are scary," wrote Suhana, along with the broken heart and straight face emoji.

Suhana Khan called names

Much recently, Suhana Khan, who has been targeted by many Instagrammers for her skin colour calling her "kaali" and "ugly", gave a befitting reply to all. She also shared the screenshots of her DM, comments in the post.

Check out the screenshots of trolls below:

Suhana Khan address trolls and puts out an empowering message

Along with the post, she wrote a long empowering caption that read, "There's a lot going on right now, and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure.

On skin tone obsession

Her post added, I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism"

Bollywood celebs and Suhana's industry friends lauded her for her impeccable post.

Suhana's educational qualification

For the unversed, Suhana graduated from England's preparatory school Ardingly College, after which she joined New York University - she's a freshman. Suhana, who is currently home in Mumbai since the lockdown began, has been missing her school friends, which manifested in this throwback she shared. Ahead of joining Ardingly College, Suhana Khan studied at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

SRK's daughter wants to be an actor

Suhana Khan aspires to be an actor. She had featured in a short film The Grey Part Of Blue, which was part of her school project from when she was studying films at Ardingly College. Suhana can only take up acting as a career after finishing studies, as per dad Shah Rukh Khan's mandate. Shah Rukh and Gauri are also parents to sons AbRam and Aryan, who too are pursuing higher studies abroad but are currently at home in Mumbai.

Kudos to you girl for standing up and speaking for yourself!