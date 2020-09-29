Model turned actor Donal Bisht rose to fame with her roles in television shows like 'Ek Deewaana Tha', 'Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop'. She was last seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. And now the actress is all set to foray into the digital medium with' The Socho Project'. The actress plays a pop sensation in the show.

In a freewheeling conversation with IBTimes, Donal Bisht spoke at length about her role in the show; her take on the insiders vs outsiders and how Sushant Singh Rajput's case has been blown out of proportion and more.

Excerpts from the interview

Tell us about your role in The Socho Project?

In the Socho Project, I'm playing the role of a pop-star, Sasha Pink who knows that she's talented and is very proud of it. It's a character that I have never portrayed before. I think it's the first character in India that is inspired by Madonna. It's definitely a challenging character, and since I always wanted to challenge roles, I'm really glad that Abhigyan sir (Abhigyan Jha) and Mrinal ma'am (Mrinal Jha) selected me for this character.

As you play a pop-star, who is your fav pop star?

My favourite popstar would definitely be Britney Spears. I grew up watching her. When I was preparing for my role, I did my research and invested my time in a lot of content around iconic pop-stars.

Did you ever want to be a pop star?

I always wanted to be an actor, and play different characters. And I think the best part of becoming an actor is that one can play what they want. That's the beauty of an actor, and I love my job for that.

You are an outsider; how has your journey been in the industry?

I believe everybody's journey is different, and whatever one does is their experience. So, one acts according to the lessons they learn from their experiences. I think ultimately, it's not about insider-outsider; it's about destiny. So, until one is determined to achieve their dreams, no one can stop them! People think that because you are pretty looking to kaam toh mil he jayega, which isn't the case, everyone has gone through something and one must learn from their experiences.

From being a famous TV star to bagging web show. Was it challenging for you?

I worked hard actually to my bag my role in TV. I used to complete my work in Delhi and would take a few days off work to give auditions in Mumbai. I'd give four to five auditions every day. And after about four to five months, I was able to bag Kalash. So, it wasn't easy, but I had faith in all the hard work I was putting in. Everybody needs to do their bit of hard work! I only got my first break in TV because of my hard work. Although I wouldn't say that I've achieved success, because it's a long way for me, and every step is a learning step. I've done four shows after Kalash, and everybody wants to experience various characters/roles as actors. And I'm the kind of person who wants to do everything and have no regrets of not having done things. So, I do what my heart says. And when people in the industry like your work, they'll start approaching you. So, I think that's what happened to me. I auditioned for Sasha Pink. They saw my hard work, and they thought I fit the bill. Of Sasha Pink, since my, I'm personally soft-spoken. But when I came on the set and was in the enacted the role of Sasha, they were convinced that I could pull it off.

It's said TV actors are looked down upon when offered films, how much do you agree?

First of all, I don't think that TV actors are looked down upon. Plus there are so many instances of TV actors becoming successful film stars too. For example, with Sushant (Singh Rajput) - an actor who has the will, will find a way! And there are many more actors like that. For instance, Yami Gautum, Mrunal Thakur, Ayushmann Khurana, and so many more!

You were also part of a music video, Elaborate?

I have done singing before, and as a performer, I want to keep experimenting and exploring new things. Teri Patli Kamar is a peppy number, and I enjoyed grooving to the song.

What is your take on the ongoing drugs cartel in Bollywood?