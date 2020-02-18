Bigg Boss 13 has undoubtedly given its first runner-up Asim Riaz a much-needed boost to his popularity. He became a household name thanks to his stint in Salman Khan's controversial reality show. His fans were very disappointed when he lost the Bigg Boss to Sidharth Shukla.

But his fans got another reason to rejoice when rumours started doing the rounds of the internet that Asim was going to romance Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan in Student Of The Year 3. Karan Johar, however, was quick to rubbish the rumours saying that it was a baseless story. But Asim's fans still found a way to hail him as a bigger star than Suhana Khan.

As Suhana Khan hashtag started trending on Twitter, many people started saying that SRK's daughter was trending because of Asim Riaz. Some people were also of the opinion that it is now time for Shah Rukh Khan to take a back seat and let the new generation like Suhana rule the Indian cinema.

For the uninitiated, the news of Asim Riaz being cast opposite Suhana Khan in SOTY 3 was spread by the self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK which eventually turned out to be false.

"Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!" Karan Johar tweeted.

Meanwhile, angry fans of Asim Riaz have been agitating on social media against the makers of Bigg Boss 13 and Colors TV for being allegedly biased towards Sidharth Shukla and eventually crowning him as the winner.