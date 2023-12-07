Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is all set to drop on Netflix today. The film will mark the debut of six artists including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Based on the popular comics, The Archies has Suhana playing the role of Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper and Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews. Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Saigal will also be seen in pivotal roles in the movie.

The Archies' premiere was a star-studded event with the whole Bachchan clan and the Khan khandaan in full attendance. While Janhvi Kapoor came to cheer for sister Khushi; Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan turned up to root for Suhana Khan. However, it was the Bachchan clan that stole the show. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Karan Johar's glorious review

Karan Johar heaped praise on the production design, the cinematography, the choreography and the costume design. He also praised Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for portraying the world of genZ and their traumas around friendship, sexual orientation and fear of judgment. He also commended the makers for touching upon climate change, minority and injustice in a musical way.

Speaking about the performances, Karan wrote, "The new kids on the block are fantastic... Agastya Nanda ( get onto Insta baby) is fantastic ! He makes a complicated and sometimes an unlikeable character so lovable! He had me at hello!!! @mihirahuja_ is Brilliant he has impeccable comic timing and yet scores in very emotional beat! I loved @dotandthesyllables she is like sunshine through and through @khushi05k as Betty broke my heart in the most beautiful way! Watch out for her silent moments ... and her compassionate eyes ! A heart breaker in every way !!!! Loved her!"

"@suhanakhan2 as VERONICA is coquettish , vulnerable and sassy ! All this with the ease of a veteran ! Watch her moves and grooves and that sass hits its out of the green park! She's here to stay and conquer!" Karan further added.

Boney Kapoor also heaps praise

Boney Kapoor also praised the film and the world created by Zoya Akhtar. "Took me back to my school days when Archie's comics were every youngster's favourite past time, the world created by Zoya takes you back to the past, every actor is perfectly cast, the songs are absolutely in tune with Archie's world, the entire crew needs to be complimented, netflix_in team included for their marketing & choosing to do this project & giving it all. Thoroughly enjoyed the film, and will watch the film again and again just like the one issue of the comic I read multiple times till the new issue was out," Boney Kapoor wrote.

Anshula's review

Anshula Kapoor also lauded the performances and wrote, "Just the sweetest 2 hour fun ride this one is! @zoieakhtar has created the most picturesque Riverdale & I want to pack my bags and go live in her beautiful world, hang out with the gang and eat all that yummy food Jughead's always getting his hands on!"

"You're gonna laugh, you're gonna wanna dance and your gonna feel the feels and get a bit choked up. The entire cast is freaking phenomenal! But the 7 of the gang are what make the film so so special and endearing! The film just made my heart so happy! You gotta watch it if you want to end your night with a giant smile on your face! @thearchiesonnetflix," she concluded.