Zoya Akhtar's The Archies cast is all set for its grand release soon. Starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others; the film is an adaptation of the iconic Archies comics. Ever since the film's announcement, the star cast has been busy with promotions and events. A recent video of their video shoot has taken over the internet.

In the video, Agastya and Suhana can be seen seated next to one another along with the others. For a while now, there have been rumours of Agastya and Suhana dating. Though the two have refrained from any social media PDA, fans want the two to announce their relationship soon. The video too received comments from their fans.

Social media reactions

"This reminds me of teenage love," wrote one user. "College romance," another user wrote. "That guy in black really look so cute," a social media user commented. "Suhana is fire," another social media user commented. "She is so talented..no fakeness,no attitude," read a comment. "Suhana is like doll," one more comment read. "Such amazing genes agastya," read another one of the comments.

Zoya on her advice to The Archies cast

Zoya Akhtar, who is launching so many debutants with the Netflix release, revealed how she trained them all to be above the trolling, the societal expectations and nepotism debate. ". At the end of the day we all grow up wanting to follow our dreams. When you grow up in a house and you have parents you get on with or parents that you admire, you just end up doing things they do and it is as simple as that," she told Film Companion.

"Who is anyone to say you can't do this or you can't do that. You don't (have any training), you have to roll with the punches. You have to get out there. you have to keep your head down and work hard. That's it," she further added.