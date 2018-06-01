Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan has been summoned by the Thane police in connection with an IPL betting scandal. Arbaaz placed his bets with the help of top bookies, sources told TV channels.

The Bollywood actor and producer was summoned by the police after they arrested a top bookie. The Times of India journalist, Nishikant Karlikar tweeted that the actor was summoned by anti-extortion cell. "Arbaaz's name cropped up during the investigation of high profile bookie Sonu Jalan. Khan has been asked to record his statement," his tweet read.

While more details are awaited, people on Twitter have already started trolling the actor. Many asked if the Dabangg actor will escape the scam just like Salman Khan escaped from his cases.

"Now Arbaaz Khan gets embroiled in IPL betting scam. Will he escape easily just like his brother?" asked a Twitter user.