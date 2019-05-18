There's no doubt that Arbaaz Khan and girlfriend Giorgia Andriani are in a happy phase of their relationship and are often spotted together during their private outings. But this time, Giorgia was seen bonding with Arbaaz and his estranged wife Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan over lunch.

The trio were spotted at a European cuisine restaurant in Bandra West when they stepped out after enjoying lunch together. Giorgia, was the first one to step out of the restaurant but she shied away from getting clicked together by the paparazzi. She rushed towards her vehicle and got inside it before waving at the shutterbugs.

Arbaaz and son Arhaan, however, stepped out together and even posed for the paparazzi for pictures. Both father and son were dressed in casual T-shirt and shorts while Giorgia went out wearing a polka dots dress.

Though Arbaaz and Malaika have gone separate ways, the estranged couple try to never let their differences affect their parenting their child together. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor, who is currently dating Malaika, was spotted on a lunch date with her and Arhaan. And they didn't shy away from the paparazzi from getting captured in their cameras.

This is not the first time Arbaaz took Arhaan and Giorgia out together. Earlier too, the trio were spotted together when the rumours of Arbaaz and Girogia dating had caught everyone's attention.

While the speculation about Arjun and Malaika's marriage is just refusing to die down, Arbaaz's recent outing with Giorgia and Arhaan has now fodded fuel to their impending marriage plans.

But no matter whoever Arbaaz and Malaika marry next, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the former husband and wife have definitely set a precedent for other divorced couples about how they can be happy in their respective lives and watch over their children together and guide them in life.