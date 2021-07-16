Arbaaz Khan is back with another season of Pinch. And this time, Salman Khan would also be seen as a guest on the show. The talk show that makes celebs divulge interesting titbits from their life and take on the trolls; will be hosted by Arbaaz Khan. The first season was an absolute success and this year too, the lineup of celebs would be nothing short of amazing.

Salman Khan was seated next to Arbaaz Khan this time. And the promos have got us interested in what's more lies ahead. In the promo, we see Salman correcting Arbaaz Khan on their age difference. When Arbaaz reveals that the age gap between the two of them is of two years, Salman quickly corrects him. The Dabangg Khan says, "Not two years, it is one and a half years."

Fights in the Khandaan

We also see the brothers opening up about their fights and getting abusive too. Salman reveals that the two of them abuse each other but adds that it is Arbaaz who abuses more. "Hum dono ke beech mein gaaliyan bhi chalti hain and zyada karke gaaliyan yeh bakta hai," he says.

Reacting to the trolls, Salman said, "Just to be on social media, people are always like yeh kya kar raha hai, woh kya kar raha hai. Thoda sa andar jhaank lo, ki aap kya kar rahe ho, kyun kar rahe ho (why are you doing this, why is that doing this? Look at yourself and analyse why are you doing what you are doing)."

Ananya Panday would also be seen as one of the guests in Pinch season 2. In one of the promos, she was seen laughing at the names she has been assigned by the trolls and look totally amused.