Trivikram Srinivas' Aravinda Sametha has taken the international box office by storm in the four-day-extended first weekend. It has inched closer to US $2.50 million mark in the overseas market.

Aravinda Sametha, which was released in 225 screens in the US, received a humongous response in the premiere shows held on Wednesday (October 10), a day before it hit the screens in India. A strong word of mouth helped it go on strength to strength at the ticket counters in US over the weekend.

As per early updates, Aravinda Sametha has collected approximately $1,818,854 (Rs 13.70 crore gross) at the worldwide box office in the four-day-extended first weekend. This number is likely to go up when the final figures are revealed. However, the movie has inched closer to the $2 million mark, which it is expected to reach on Tuesday.

Trade analyst Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "Hourly gross of #AravindaSametha at 9:30 pm PST in USA on Sunday is $162,027 from 176 locations with per location average of $921. Crosses $1.8 Million (sic)."

The Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde starrer was released in over 34 screens across Australia, where it opened to decent response and went on to make good collections on the following days. Aravinda Sametha has collected A$ 286,527 (Rs 1.50 crore) at the worldwide box office in the four-day-extended first weekend.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Telugu film #AravindhaSametha emerges the first choice of moviegoers [Indian films] in Australia this weekend... Puts up a SOLID TOTAL in its opening weekend... Thu A$ 128,740 Fri A$ 69,666 Sat A$ 59,388 Sun A$ 28,733 / 32 locations Total: A$ 286,527 [₹ 1.50 cr] @comScore (sic)"

The Trivikram Srinivas-directed film has also registered a fantastic response in UAE/GCC and collected Rs 1.50 crore gross in four days. Aravinda Sametha has collected around US$2,391,258 (Rs 17.70 crore gross) at the overseas box office in the first weekend. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 10.02 crore for its international distributors, who have shelled out Rs 12.50 crore on its theatrical rights.