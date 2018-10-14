Director Trivikram Srinivas' Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava starring Jr NTR has witnessed decent growth in its collection at the US box office on Saturday and its three day total has now reached $1.6 million.

Having opened to humongous response, Aravinda Sametha collected $800,000 at the US box office in the premiere shows. As per latest trend, the Trivikam Srinivas-directed film witnessed a steep decline in its numbers on Thursday and Friday. But the movie has gone on to show decent growth in its collection on Saturday.

As per reports, Aravinda Sametha has collected $338,293 at the US box office on Saturday, taking its three day total to beyond $1.6 million mark. The number is likely to go up when the final figures are revealed by its distributors. The movie has become the third biggest USA grosser for Jr NTR.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#AravindhaSametha Saturday hourly gross at 11:10 pm PST in USA is $338,293 from 179 locations with per location of average of $1,890. Crosses $1.6 million. Right now, it's 3rd biggest USA grosser among @tarak9999 films after Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage! "

Aravinda Sametha has fared well in Australia too and collected A$255,980 [₹ 1.34 cr] at the box office there in thee days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Telugu film #AravindhaSametha is expected to pack a SOLID TOTAL in Australia... Thu A$ 128,740 Fri A$ 69,666 Sat A$ 57,574 / 34 locations Total: A$ 255,980 [₹ 1.34 cr] @comScore (sic)."

Aravinda Sametha, which was also released in UAE, UK and other foreign countries, has collected a total of Rs 23 crore gross at the overseas box office in three days. Vainavi Hanvi Creations has acquired its international rights for a whopping price of Rs 12.50 crore on the theatrical rights of Aravinda Sametha. The movie is estimated to have earned them around Rs 10 crore for the distribution house in three days.