Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (ASVR) has beaten the lifetime collection of Nanako Prematho and Agnyaathavasi and emerged highest grosser for Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas at the US box office.

Aravinda Sametha collected $1,826,976 at the US box office in its opening weekend and it was expected to surpass $2 million mark in the country on the weekdays. But it clashed with new southern releases like Vada Chennai, Sandai Kozhi and Hello Guru Prema Kosame, which slowed its dream run considerably. Hence, the movie could not breach the mark in its opening week.

But Aravinda Sametha slowly managed to increase the numbers and crossed $2 million mark in the country on its ninth day. The movie has gone on to show decent growth in its business on its second Saturday and set a new benchmark for Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming movies.

Aravinda Sametha has collected $58,378 from 112 locations at the US box office on 10th day, taking its total collection to $2,082,544 in the country. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#AravindhaSametha crosses #Agnyaathavasi (from same producer and director) today in USA to become the 5th biggest grosser this year. Total gross is $2,082,544 (sic)."

Aravindha Sametha has beaten the record of Agnyaathavaasi and become the second highest grossing film for Trivikram Srinivas after A...Aa. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "Trivikram is a $2 Million standard director in USA. His last 3 films crossed $2 Millions irrespective of the results! #AAa - $2.449M #Agnyaathavasi - $2.065M #AravindhaSametha - $2M and counting

Jr NTR's Nannaku Prematho collected $2,065 million at the US box office in its lifetime and it was the highest grossing films for the actor. Now, Aravindha Sametha shattered this record. The movie has also gone on to become the 10th highest grossing Telugu film of all time, pushing down Fidaa to 11th rank.

Here is the list of top 15 highest-grossing Telugu movies of all time in the US. The numbers are based on different sources and they may vary from the actual ones released by its distributors or makers. All the figures are in dollar and million.