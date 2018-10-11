Trivikram Srinivas' Aravinda Sametha has opened to an overwhelming response at the US box office in the premieres and became the biggest opener for Jr NTR, beating the collection record of Jai Lava Kusa (JLK). It has surpassed Rangasthalam to become the third biggest opener in the country.

Trivikram Srinivas and Jr NTR boast of huge fan-bases in the US and other international markets. As there was a lot of curiosity and expectations about Aravinda Sametha, several leading distribution houses were in a race to buy its overseas theatrical rights. Finally, Vainavi Hanvi Creations acquired its international rights for a whopping price of Rs 12.50 crore.

The distribution house booked 225 screens for Aravinda Sametha in a bid to cash in on the popularity of Trivikram Srinivas and Jr NTR the US and it also held the premiere shows in the equal number of screens in the country on Wednesday. Tickets were priced at $20 and adults and $15 for kids. The hype surrounding it helped it register a huge amount of advance booking its preview shows in the country. Read Aravinda Sametha movie review

Aravinda Sametha collected $368,162 in the pre-release sale at the US box office and became the fifth biggest opening Telugu movie in the country. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#AravindaSametha kicks off USA campaign on a stupendous note as it's hourly gross at 7:55 am PST is $368,162 from 150 locations with per location average of $2,454. Million dollars for premieres is a cakewalk! What's your expectation? "

As per the latest updates, Aravinda Sametha collected $707,698 at the US box office in the premiere shows and this number is likely to reach $1 million, when the final figures are revealed. Idlebrain tweeted, "Hourly gross of #AravindaSametha premieres at 7:50 pm PST in USA is $707,698 from 194 locations with per location average of $3,648. It's HUGE "

Aravinda Sametha has become the second biggest opener for Trivikram Srinivas, as it failed to beat the record of Agnyaathavaasi, which minted $1.51 million in the US premieres. But it has beaten the records of Jai Lava Kusa ($589,219) and Janatha Garage ($584,000) and become the biggest opener for Jr NTR.

Aravinda Sametha has beaten the record of Rangasthalam, which minted $707,000 at the US box office in its premiere shows. The movie has become the third biggest Tollywood opener of 2018. It is likely to beat Bharat Ane Nenu to land in the second. It has also become the seventh biggest Tollywood opener of all time in the country.

Here is the list of top 15 all-time biggest Tollywood openers at the US box office. These numbers are based on various sources and they vary from the actual released by their distributors or producers.