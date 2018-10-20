Trivikram Srinivas' Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (ASVR) has beaten the lifetime collection records of Jai Lava Kusa and Janatha Garage at the worldwide box office in 8-day first week, thus becoming the highest grosser for Jr NTR.

The success of Jai Lava Kusa and Janatha Garage and Jr NTR's association with Trivikram Srinivas had generated a lot of hype and expectations around Aravinda Sametha. The craze for the film made its theatrical rights sell at very costly prices and the distributors made arrangements for its extensive release across the globe to cash in on the NTR-Trivikram mania. The hype helped the movie register a decent advance booking.

The Trivikram Srinivas-directed action film received fantastic opening and went on to make superb collection on the following days. Aravinda Sametha collected Rs 111.80 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its four-day-extended first weekend. The movie smashed the records of Bharat Ane Nenu and Rangasthalam and become the highest grossing Telugu film in the opening weekend in 2018.

Aravinda Sametha shattered the lifetime records of A...Aa (Rs 75.50 crore) and Agnyaathavaasi (Rs 95 crore) in just three days. It became the highest grossing movie for director Trivikram Srinivas.

As usual, the Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde starrer showed decline in its collection on Monday and went on a falling spree on the following days. Aravinda Sametha has collected Rs 23.20 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the weekdays and its total collection has reached Rs 135 crore gross in eight-day-extended first week. The movie has earned Rs 81.60 crore for its distributors, who have spent Rs 91 crore on its rights.

Jai Lava Kusa and Janatha Garage have collected Rs 131 crore gross and Rs 134.80 crore gross, respectively, at the worldwide box office in their lifetime and they were the highest grossing movies for Jr NTR back then. Now, Aravinda Sametha has smashed both these records in just eight days and become the highest grosser for the young tiger.

Here are the area-wise earnings of Aravinda Sametha (AS) that has beaten the lifetime collection records of Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) and Janatha Garage (JG). These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.