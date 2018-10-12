Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (ASVR) has registered superb collections at the box office on the first day. It has emerged as the biggest non-Baahubali opener in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TG).

Aravinda Sametha was one of the highly-anticipated Telugu movies of 2018. The movie had a massive amount of hype and promotion, which had made many feel that it would get a huge opening at the box office. Very few of them had imagined that the movie would receive such an overwhelming response.

The Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde starrer was released in over 1,000 screens across the Telugu states on October 11 and took the box office by the storm. Many theatres witnessed 100 per cent occupancy. Aravinda Sametha has collected Rs 28.30 crore gross at the box office in these states on the first day.

The distributors have reportedly invested Rs 70 crore on its theatrical rights for the Telugu states. Aravinda Sametha has earned Rs 26.64 crore for them and recovered 38.05 per cent of their investments on its opening day. The movie is set to emerge as the fruitful venture for them in its four-day-extended first weekend.

However, Baahubali 2 have become a blockbuster success in the Telugu states. Several big ticket Telugu movies were released after them, but they could not break their collection records. Crossing their benchmarks appears to be a distant dream for the Tollywood filmmaker or hero.

Hence, the non-Baahubali record has become a metric or benchmark in different areas of the Telugu states. Films like Agnyaathavaasi, Bharat Ane Nenu, Rangasthalam, Khaidi No 150 have gone to set their own non-Baahubali records on their opening days. Now, Aravinda Sametha has thrashed most of them.

Mahesh S Koneru, the publicist for the film, confirmed on Twitter, "Tarak @tarak9999 and #Trivikram 's #BlockbusterAravindhaSametha emerges as ALL TIME HIGHEST Day 1 Grosser (Non Baahubali) in TELUGU STATES (AP + TG)."

Here are the area-wise earnings of Baahubali: The Conclusion (BTC), Aravinda Sametha, Agnyaathavaasi (AV), Khaidi No 150 (KN150), Baahubali: The Beginning (BTB), Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) and Rangasthalam (RS). These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.