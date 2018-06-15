This week has been all about DC. First off, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 2 confirmed its title and announced the return of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor. And now, they dropped the first look of the Aquaman movie.

The film is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa in the titular role, Amber Heard dons the role of Mera and Nicole Kidman will be seen as Queen Atlanna. The three actors recently graced the cover of Entertainment Weekly in their DCEU roles and there was something not right there.

Although a very, very wet Momoa set our pulses racing, Heard and Kidman looked extremely photoshopped in the image. The two covers were shared by the publication. In one of the pictures, Momoa appeared solo sans his Aquaman suit.

In the second shot, he's accompanied by the women in the movie wherein he's holding to the trident while Heard and Kidman are in their Aquaman suits. Although Momoa appears close to his real self, Kidman and Heard look heavily photoshopped.

Fans even feel that Heard is channelling Black Widow, from Marvel's Avengers movies (before she turned blonde for Avengers: Infinity War.)

However, in other pictures within the issue, the two stars look mind-blowing. Aquaman fans are impressed by Mera's portrayal in the photos and cannot get enough of Kidman. The first photos also give fans a look at the movie's Black Manta. Not much has been revealed about the plot neither have the makers revealed when the Aquaman trailer could drop.

But the Aquaman executive producer Peter Safran had complimented Momoa's performance in the movie. "Rarely has a superhero character been married to the real-life actor as much as Aquaman and Jason Momoa. He's authentically from two worlds, he's this real physical specimen, he's got this humour which he's never been allowed to play before — in every regard he is Aquaman," he said.

Aquaman releases on December 21 this year. Check out the photos here: