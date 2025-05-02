Apple has announced its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, which ended on March 29, 2025. The company has reported a quarterly revenue of $95.4 billion, marking a 5 percent increase from the previous year. The quarterly diluted earnings per share (EPS) have also seen an upward trend, with an 8 percent increase year over year, standing at $1.65.

Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed his satisfaction with the company's strong quarterly results. He highlighted the double-digit growth in the company's services sector. Cook also mentioned the introduction of the iPhone 16e to their product lineup, along with the launch of new Macs and iPads that leverage the extraordinary capabilities of Apple silicon.

In addition to the product launches, Cook proudly announced that Apple has successfully reduced its carbon emissions by 60 percent over the past decade. This achievement aligns with the company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its efforts to combat climate change.

Financial Highlights and Shareholder Returns

Kevan Parekh, Apple's CFO, attributed the 8 percent growth in EPS and the $24 billion in operating cash flow to the company's business performance in the March quarter. This strong performance enabled the company to return $29 billion to its shareholders.

Parekh also acknowledged the high levels of customer loyalty and satisfaction that Apple enjoys.

"...Thanks to our high levels of customer loyalty and satisfaction, our installed base of active devices once again reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments," he noted.

In a move that will please shareholders, Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of the company's common stock, marking a 4 percent increase. The dividend will be payable on May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2025.

In addition to the dividend declaration, the board of directors has authorized a program to repurchase up to $100 billion of the company's common stock.

What's next for Apple?

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company set new quarterly records in several global markets, including the UK, Spain, Brazil, Turkey, India, and the Philippines. He also revealed expansion plans with new retail stores coming to the UAE and India later this year, along with the launch of an online Apple Store in Saudi Arabia.

On the software front, Apple has expanded its AI capabilities with iOS 18.4, adding support for more languages like French, Spanish, Japanese, and Korean. The update also introduced localized English versions tailored for users in Singapore and India, further enhancing Apple's global user experience.