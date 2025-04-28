Amid rising reports that Apple could shift the entire assembly of iPhones destined for the US market to India by next year, a closer look at the company's earlier India-specific strategies — from strengthening its app ecosystem to expanding local manufacturing — now falls perfectly into place.

According to a new study conducted by Professor Viswanath Pingali from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Apple's App Store ecosystem in India facilitated Rs 44,447 crore ($5.31 billion) in billings and sales in 2024, a substantial economic impact both domestically and globally.

One of the most notable findings of the study is that more than 94% of total billings and sales accrued directly to developers and businesses of all sizes, without any commission paid to Apple.

Over the last five years, the global earnings of India-based developers have tripled, highlighting the growing global footprint of Indian innovation. The number of small developers — defined as those earning up to $1 million annually — has increased by 74%, thanks to initiatives such as reduced commission rates of 15% under Apple's App Store Small Business Program.

In 2024, 755 million app downloads worldwide were credited to India-based developers, a figure that has doubled over the past five years. Locally, the India storefront registered 1.1 billion downloads over the year.

"The App Store has been an economic miracle for developers in India and all around the world, and we're thrilled to support their work," Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, said of the findings of the study. "This study underlines the power of India's incredibly vibrant app economy. And we're committed to keep investing in the success of developers of all sizes as they build apps that make an important impact and enrich people's lives."

Key Highlights Rs 44,447 crore ($5.31 billion) billings and sales facilitated by App Store in India (2024) 94%+ earnings retained by developers, no commission paid to Apple 755 million global downloads by India-based developers 1.1 billion app downloads on India storefront Tripling of global earnings for Indian developers in five years 74% growth in small developers 1 million+ jobs supported across India 18,000+ developers trained since 2017 $7 billion in fraud prevented between 2020-2023 1.7 million app rejections for quality, security standards

The App Store also continues to attract significant engagement within India, with 22 million average weekly visitors exploring apps and services.

The economic ripple effect has been substantial. The App Store ecosystem is estimated to support over 1 million jobs across India, spanning sectors from app development to marketing and support services. Furthermore, more than 18,000 developers have participated in developer sessions and training programs since 2017, illustrating Apple's commitment to nurturing local talent.

Beyond economic impact, the App Store has maintained a strong focus on user trust and security. Between 2020 and 2023, Apple's efforts prevented over $7 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions, while 1.7 million app submissions were rejected for failing to meet quality, security, and privacy standards. These measures protect both developers and users, ensuring a high-integrity marketplace.

In sector-specific trends, Indian developers have made significant contributions to areas such as quick commerce, gig economy platforms, fitness, health, and entertainment apps. Developers like Fluid Touch (creator of the popular note-taking app Noteshelf) and Indie developers like Raja Vijayaraman (creator of the award-winning Lumy app) have leveraged Apple's technology ecosystem to expand globally, reaching users across more than 70 international storefronts.

The study also highlighted that 80% of India-based developers' earnings on the App Store come from users outside India, reinforcing the App Store's role as a global distribution platform for Indian talent.

