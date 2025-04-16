In a significant stride towards environmental sustainability, Apple has announced that it has surpassed a 60% reduction in its global greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2015 levels. This achievement, along with new milestones in clean energy and recycling, marks a significant step towards Apple's 2030 goal of becoming carbon neutral across its entire footprint.

Apple's commitment to environmental sustainability is not new. The tech giant has been at the forefront of corporate environmental responsibility for years, setting ambitious goals and consistently working towards achieving them.

Apple's recycling and clean energy achievements

The company's environmental progress report reveals several noteworthy achievements. Earlier this year, Apple surpassed 99% on the way toward its 2025 goals to use 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets and 100% recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries. This is a significant milestone, considering that magnets are the most significant use of rare earth elements in Apple products overall, and Apple-designed batteries comprise over 97% of Apple's total cobalt use.

In addition to its recycling milestones, Apple has made significant strides in clean energy. There are now 17.8 gigawatts of renewable electricity online in Apple's global supply chain, avoiding over 17% more greenhouse gas emissions than the year prior. This is a result of Apple's long-standing collaboration with its suppliers to transition to 100% renewable energy for their Apple production by 2030.

Apple's global impact and innovations

Apple's commitment to environmental sustainability extends beyond its own operations. The company's Power for Impact initiative provides renewable electricity while supporting economic growth and delivering social benefits to communities.

In India, for example, Apple supports a village-based solar project that provides schools and medical clinics with access to clean, renewable solar energy in regions where conventional power infrastructure is limited or nonexistent.

Apple's environmental initiatives also include a focus on water conservation. The company and its suppliers have saved over 90 billion gallons of fresh water since 2013. Across Apple's corporate operations, the company has set a target to replenish 100% of freshwater withdrawals in high-stress locations by 2030. Apple has now initiated long-term partnerships amounting to over 40% of that target.

Apple's environmental progress is not limited to its operations and supply chain. The company's products also reflect its commitment to sustainability. Earlier this year, Apple introduced the new MacBook Air with over 55% recycled content overall, the most in any Apple product. Last year, Apple introduced its first-ever carbon neutral Mac with the new Mac mini.