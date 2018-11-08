The recently-unveiled Apple iPad Pro (2018) is now available for purchase in select global markets.

After the MacBook Air and Mac mini, Apple iPad Pro hit stores in the US and 40 international regions, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE and UK with prices starting at $799.

Apple has confirmed that the new iPad Pro models will be released later in Colombia, Greece, Greenland, Guatemala, India, Israel, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Macedonia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Qatar, Russia, Thailand, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and South Africa in coming months.

The new iPad Pro series comes with two sizes--11.0-inch and 12.9-inch and it can be noted that the former has same dimensions as 10.5-inch model seen in the predecessor, but thanks to new edge-to-edge design, the top and the base bezels have been trimmed.

Surprisingly, the 12.9-inch model has shrunk in terms of the physical stature compared to the 2017-series model, but again thanks to new design technique, the display footprint is the same as the latter.

Apple Press Kit

Also, the new iPad Pro is the Apple's slimmest tablet to date; it comes with just 5.9mm thickness and yet it packs a massive battery, which is capable offering close to 10 hours video playback. It also packs four speakers.

Both the iPad Pro models come with vibrant Liquid Retina Display with True Tone feature similar to the iPhone XR. With wide-screen, watching multimedia content will be an enthralling experience.

The new iPad Pro also comes with another big change is the Type-C USB port, a first for Apple tablet. It offers reverse charging capability in addition to fast charging.

Another first for the iPad is the Face ID, which will validate the owner's face to unlock the screen. An interesting aspect of this feature is that it can recognise the face from any angle, he/she intends to use, unlike iPhone X and later mobiles, where you have to hold them with the upright in portrait stance, with front-camera on top to recognise the face.

Apple Press Kit

Under-the-hood, it also comes with 102 powerful magnets on the back so that the accessories including the newly introduced Pencil (2nd gen) can attach tightly to the iPad Pro's back seamlessly.

The new generation Apple Pencil is a near-perfect stylus in the market. It comes with wireless charging capability, unlike the predecessor which comes with the weird lightning port to connect to iPad.

Now, the new Pencil can just dock to the iPad and get charged when in idle. Also, it supports smart double touch feature, which allows the user to switch between modes—write or erase or customise to others actions, as well.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a 12MP primary camera with F1.8 aperture and a 7MP FaceTime front camera.

Besides the wide-screen display, another notable aspect of the new iPad Pro is the 7nm class 8-core A12X Bionic Fusion chipset, which is said to be more powerful compared to A12 Bionic seen in iPhone XS and XR series. The former comes with 64-bit class desktop architecture and comes integrated with 7-core GPU, M12 coprocessor and dedicated Neural Engine, which can perform more than 5 trillion operations per second. Already, benchmark scores have surfaced online revealing that Apple's new iPad Pro series is more powerful than some top-end laptops even MacBooks in the market.

Apple Press Kit

When will Apple iPad Pro (2018) come to India?

The company has announced the price of the new Apple iPad Pro and the accessories for the Indian market. Depending on the size and connectivity options (Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + LTE), it will cost anywhere between Rs 71,900 to Rs 1,71,900 in India (full price list below).

Apple's second-generation Apple Pencil for the new iPad Pro will be available for Rs 10,900. The new Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Pro is available in space grey for Rs 15,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 17,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

A new Smart Folio for iPad Pro, in a protective, polyurethane folio design, will be available in several colours for Rs 7,500 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 9,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

But sadly, Apple has not revealed when the Apple iPad Pro series will hit stores in the sub-continent. Going by previous release pattern, the company is expected to release before the end of November or early December.

Key specifications of iPad Pro (2018) series:

Models iPad Pro (12.9-inch) iPad Pro (11.0-inch) Display 12.9-inch LED-backlit with multi-touch and IPS technology Resolution: 2732x2048p

Pixel density: 264 ppi (pixels per inch)

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Fully laminated display

Anti-reflective coating

ProMotion technology

Wide colour display (P3)

True Tone display

Supports Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) 11.0-inch LED-backlit with multi-touch and IPS technology Resolution: 2388x1668p

Pixel density: 264 ppi (pixels per inch)

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Fully laminated display

Anti-reflective coating

ProMotion technology

Wide colour display (P3)

True Tone display Supports Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) OS Apple iOS 12 ( v12.1 released) Apple iOS 12 ( v12.1 released) Processor (64-bit desktop-class architecture) 7nm class 8-core Apple A12X Bionic+ 7 core GPU+ Neural Engine+ M12 coprocessor Compared to A8: CPU: 3x faster

Graphics: 8x faster (64-bit desktop-class architecture) 7nm class 8-core Apple A12X Bionic+ 7 core GPU+ Neural Engine+ M12 coprocessor Compared to A8: CPU: 3x faster

Graphics: 8x faster Storage 64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB 64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Main Camera 12MP with F1.8 aperture, Live Photos with stabilisation, Quad-LED True Tone Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos, Backside illumination, Five-element lens, Hybrid IR filter, Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Tap to focus with Focus Pixels, Exposure control, Smart HDR for photos, Panorama (up to 63 megapixels), Burst mode, Timer mode, Photo geotagging 12MP with F1.8 aperture, Live Photos with stabilisation, Quad-LED True Tone Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos, Backside illumination, Five-element lens, Hybrid IR filter, Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Tap to focus with Focus Pixels, Exposure control, Smart HDR for photos, Panorama (up to 63 megapixels), Burst mode, Timer mode, Photo geotagging Front camera TrueDepth 7MP camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Animoji and Memoji, Live photos, Retina Flash, 1080p HD video recording, Smart HDR for photos and videos, Backside illumination, Burst mode, FaceTime video calling over Wi-Fi or Cellular TrueDepth 7MP camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Animoji and Memoji, Live photos, Retina Flash, 1080p HD video recording, Smart HDR for photos and videos, Backside illumination, Burst mode, FaceTime video calling over Wi-Fi or Cellular Video 4K video recording at 30 fps (frames per second) or 60 fps

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps and 720p at 240fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation

Cinematic video stabilisation

Continuous autofocus video

3x video zoom

Backside illumination

Video geotagging 4K video recording at 30 fps (frames per second) or 60 fps

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps and 720p at 240fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation

Cinematic video stabilisation

Continuous autofocus video

3x video zoom

Backside illumination

Video geotagging Battery Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching a video or listening to music

Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using the cellular data network

Charging via USB-C to a computer system or power adapter Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching a video or listening to music

Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using the cellular data network

Charging via USB-C to the computer system or power adapter Security Face ID: Enabled by the TrueDepth camera for facial recognition Face ID: Enabled by the TrueDepth camera for facial recognition Connectivity All models: Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac); simultaneous dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi+ LTE: GSM/EDGE

UMTS/HSPA/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA

Gigabit-class LTE (up to 29 bands)

GPS/GLONASS/Galileo and QZSS

Data only

Wi-Fi Calling SIM Card: Depending on market: Nano-SIM (Apple SIM) or e-SIM All models: Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac); simultaneous dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi+ LTE: GSM/EDGE

UMTS/HSPA/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA

Gigabit-class LTE (up to 29 bands)

GPS/GLONASS/Galileo and QZSS

Data only

Wi-Fi Calling SIM Card: Depending on market: Nano-SIM (Apple SIM) or e-SIM Add-ons Four speaker audio, Siri voice assistant, USB-C, Smart connector, Face ID, Three-axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Four speaker audio, Siri voice assistant, USB-C, Smart connector, Face ID, Three-axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Dimensions 280.6 x 214.9 x 5.9 mm 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9mm Weight Wi-Fi only: 631 g Wi-Fi+ LTE: 633g Wi-Fi only: 468 g Wi-Fi+ LTE: 468g Colour Silver/Space Grey Silver/Space Grey Price Wi-Fi only: 64GB: Rs 89,900

256GB: Rs 1,03,900

512GB: Rs 1,21,900

1TB:Rs 1,57,900 Wi-Fi+ LTE: 64GB: Rs 1,03,900

256GB: Rs 1,17,900

512GB: Rs 1,35,900

1TB: Rs 1,71,900 Wi-Fi only: 64GB: Rs 71,900

256GB:Rs 85,900

512GB: Rs 1,03,900

1TB: Rs 1,39,900 Wi-Fi+ LTE: 64GB: Rs 85,900

256GB: Rs 99,900

512GB: Rs 1,17,900

1TB: Rs 1,53,900

