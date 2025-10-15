Apple's most powerful iPad Pro yet: M5, ray tracing, faster 5G and 12GB RAM starting at Rs 99,990

Apple's M5 chip has turned into a star, and the all-new iPad Pro is shining under its light. The new chip marks a significant generational upgrade centered around artificial intelligence, faster graphics, and professional-grade performance, changing what the iPad can do and what it has been used for until now. The new models, available in 11-inch and 13-inch variants, are now open for pre-orders and will arrive in stores starting October 22.

Unlike previous updates, Apple is positioning the M5 iPad Pro as an AI-first device, capable of handling complex workloads such as diffusion-based image generation, video masking, and real-time translation — all processed locally on-device.

The M5 chip introduces a redesigned GPU with dedicated Neural Accelerators in each core, resulting in up to 3.5x faster AI performance compared to the previous M4-powered iPad Pro, and over 5x faster than the M1 generation. The chip also brings a faster 10-core CPU, with Apple claiming it now houses the world's fastest CPU core in a tablet.

For creative and professional users, Apple claims:

6.7x faster 3D rendering (vs M1) in apps like Octane X 6x faster video transcoding in Final Cut Pro 4x faster AI image generation in Draw Things 3.7x faster AI video upscaling in DaVinci Resolve

Unified memory bandwidth has been bumped to 150GB/s, and storage read/write speeds are reportedly twice as fast.

For the first time, the iPad Pro includes two additional custom chips:

N1 wireless chip with support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread C1X cellular modem promises 50% faster mobile data and lower power draw, with full 5G support and improved GPS capabilities

Refined design, new display capabilities

Apple retains the ultra-thin design—5.1 mm on the 13-inch model—and the Ultra Retina XDR display powered by tandem OLED technology. The tablets support up to 1600 nits peak brightness, and now include native support for 120Hz external displays with Adaptive Sync, targeting gamers and video editors.

A nano-texture glass option is available for reduced glare, aimed at colour professionals working in bright environments.

iPadOS 26

The new iPad Pro ships with iPadOS 26, which introduces:

A redesigned interface using "Liquid Glass" visual elements A desktop-style windowing system for advanced multitasking A revamped Files app with default app control and Dock folders Built-in Preview app for PDF editing and documentation Expanded Apple Intelligence features including Live Translation, image creation, and automated task actions across Messages, Shortcuts and Reminders

Pricing and Availability

Model Starting Price (Wi-Fi) Starting Price (Cellular) 11-inch iPad Pro (M5) Rs 99,990 Rs 1,19,900 13-inch iPad Pro (M5) Rs 1,29,900 Rs 1,49,900

Storage options range from 256GB to 2TB, with accompanying accessories sold separately:

Apple Pencil Pro — Rs 11,900

Magic Keyboard (11-inch) — Rs 29,900

Magic Keyboard (13-inch) — Rs 33,900