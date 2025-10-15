Apple's all-new MacBook Pro is here: M5 chip, all-day battery, AI power starting at Rs 1,69,999

Apple's iPhone launch was only a month ago, and the company has come up with another major announcement of what it calls the "next big leap in AI for the Mac." The Cupertino tech giant unveiled its new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip. Starting at Rs 1,69,999 in India, the new MacBook Pro comes in Space Black and Silver, with pre-orders open today and retail availability beginning October 22. There's Rs 10,000 education savings on the new model as well.

Putting the specs into context, the MacBook Pro with M5 delivers up to 3.5x faster AI workflows, 1.6x improved graphics, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

M5 is here

The M5 SoC features a next-generation 10-core GPU with a Neural Accelerator in every core, delivering up to 3.5x faster AI performance over the M4 and up to 6x over the M1. The enhanced 16-core Neural Engine, higher memory bandwidth, and faster CPU accelerate AI-driven tasks such as local LLM processing, diffusion model image generation, deep learning, and video enhancement.

Tasks like loading large language models (LLMs), code compiling, 3D rendering, and high-frame-rate gaming see significant boosts. The new GPU architecture also enables up to 1.6x higher graphics performance compared to the previous generation.

Professionals, take note

Apple claims the new MacBook Pro with M5 offers:

Up to 7.7x faster AI video enhancement (vs M1) Up to 6.8x faster 3D rendering in Blender Up to 3.2x higher gaming frame rates Up to 2.1x faster code compilation in Xcode

With over 150GB/s unified memory bandwidth, users can now handle massive AI models and 3D environments with ease.

But the numbers are staggering when compared to Intel and M1 users:

Up to 86x faster AI performance vs Intel models Up to 30x faster GPU with ray tracing Up to 5.5x faster CPU performance Battery life now reaches up to 24 hours, with fast charging to 50% in 30 minutes.

Display, camera & macOS Tahoe

The laptop retains its industry-leading 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a nano-texture option, supporting 1600 nits HDR brightness. It also includes a 12MP Center Stage camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker Spatial Audio system.

Powered by macOS Tahoe, users get new productivity tools like enhanced Spotlight, Phone app integration, Live Translation, and Apple Intelligence—Apple's suite of private, on-device AI features.

Aligned with Apple's 2030 carbon neutrality goals, the M5 MacBook Pro uses 45% recycled materials, including, 100% recycled aluminium enclosure, 100% recycled rare earth magnets, 100% recycled cobalt in batteries. In fact, it ships in 100% fiber-based packaging.