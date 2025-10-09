This World Mental Health Day (October 10), Apple is encouraging millions of users to pause, breathe, and check in with themselves—not just physically, but emotionally. Beyond workout rings and heart rates, Apple Watch is emerging as a quiet mental health companion, gently nudging users to build inner clarity through mindfulness, journaling, and emotional tracking.

To commemorate World Mental Health Day, Apple Watch users can unlock a limited-edition award simply by recording 10 minutes of mindfulness or meditation using any app that contributes mindful minutes to the Health app. Whether through Apple's built-in Mindfulness app, or a third-party app like Calm or Headspace, Apple is turning reflection into achievement.

Mindfulness on the wrist

The Mindfulness app on Apple Watch offers Breathe and Reflect sessions, designed to reset the mind through short pauses in the day. A simple haptic tap guides users to inhale and exhale—just enough to disconnect from stress and reconnect with self-awareness.

Tracking Mental Wellbeing

Apple's health ecosystem allows users to track how they feel, not just how they function. Using the Health app on iPhone and Mindfulness app on Apple Watch, users can:

Log emotions and daily moods to reflect on mental state Identify lifestyle correlations—like sleep, daylight exposure, exercise, or journaling habits Take validated mental health assessments (for depression and anxiety) right from iPhone or iPad to understand personal risk and patterns

These logs aren't simply stored—they're contextualized, helping users notice when stress peaks or joy dips, encouraging proactive care.

Then there's this feature of Journal entries on iPhone, wherein users can quietly record their thoughts or feelings. Each entry can automatically count as mindful minutes in the Health app. You can also set journaling reminders—creating a private ritual to unload the day and anchor emotions.

Guidance from Fitness+ Trainers

1. Start Your Day with Intention

JoAnna Hardy suggests setting a gentle intention each morning—like "Be kind to myself today." An inner compass that, when revisited, can prevent emotional drift.

2. Breathe to Reclaim Calm

Christian Howard recommends returning to the breath in overwhelming moments—simply noticing the air at your nostrils or placing a hand on the chest can interrupt anxiety loops.

3. Meditate Before Sleep

Jonelle Lewis advises using simple night meditations—a calming word, a peaceful visual, or slow breathing—to help the mind "power down" before bed.

For those interested, Apple Watch Series 11 models launched this last month start at Rs 25,900 for the SE3, Rs 46,900 for the Series 11 and Rs 89,900 for the Ultra 3.