Apple has expanded its wearable lineup with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 11, the affordable Watch SE 3, and the flagship Watch Ultra 3. The new generation of smartwatches brings durability upgrades, new health features, and longer battery life. Here's a look at everything the new wearables promise.

Pricing & availability

Apple Watch SE 3: Starts at Rs 25,900

Apple Watch Series 11: Starts at Rs 46,900

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Starts at Rs 89,900

These watches will be available from September 19 and pre-orders have already gone live.

Apple Watch Series 11: Slimmest and smartest yet

The Apple Watch Series 11 is the thinnest Apple Watch ever, with 2× better scratch resistance than its predecessor, the Series 10. Apple has also added 5G connectivity for faster data syncing on the go. It ships with watchOS 26, bringing new watch faces and a liquid glass display for a refined, durable look.

On the health front, Apple is tackling some of the world's biggest concerns:

High Blood Pressure Alerts: With 1.3 billion people worldwide suffering from hypertension, the Series 11 can now track long-term data and send alerts if high BP trends are detected over a 30-day period.

Sleep Tracking Upgrades: Building on existing apnea detection, users now get a sleep score with actionable insights to improve rest quality.

Other features include heart monitoring, cycle tracking, hearing health, and mental health tools, making the Series 11 a well-rounded health companion. It offers 24 hours of battery life and comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes in jet black, rose gold, silver, and new space gray aluminium cases. Apple Watch Series 11 is also available in polished titanium in natural, gold, and slate

Apple Watch SE 3: Affordable and feature-packed

Apple also introduced the third-generation Watch SE, designed with affordability in mind but without cutting essentials.

Key upgrades include:

S10 chip for smoother performance Always-On Display for the first time in SE Double-tap and wrist-flip gestures Heart rate monitoring, fall detection, crash detection, wrist temperature sensing Sleep apnea notifications and sleep scoring

The SE 3 also comes with an inbuilt speaker for media playback, an all-day 18-hour battery, and fast charging that delivers 8 hours of use in just 15 minutes. Apple says it's 2× faster than the SE 2, making it a strong value pick.

Apple Watch SE 3 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes in midnight and starlight aluminium cases

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Rugged powerhouse

At the high end, Apple announced the Watch Ultra 3, designed for adventurers and fitness enthusiasts. It features the largest Apple Watch display ever, with thinner borders and a wide-angle OLED panel.

Always-On Display now has a higher refresh rate that shows ticking seconds, useful for athletes.

A new Workout Buddy feature provides timely voice prompts and commands to keep users motivated during intense sessions. Satellite SOS comes free for two years, extending Apple's safety-first approach. Battery life is rated at 42 hours, one of the longest in the Apple Watch lineup.

Available in black titanium and natural titanium, with new watch bands for a refreshed look.