Apple managed to sell its iPhone X like hot cupcakes and the high price tag did not seem to bother as much as people's criticism. Impressed by the response, Apple is expected to launch three iPhones this year, all of them following the iPhone X design but different configurations to cover different price range.

Apple's 2018 iPhone trio, which includes iPhone 9, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Plus (some reports suggested the names: iPhone 9, iPhone X, iPhone X Plus), is the talk of the tinsel town of late, and there are new reports showing some leaked renders or revealing some key specs of the phones. All these reports agree that one of the 2018 iPhone models, namely the iPhone 9, will succeed the iPhone 8 with an affordable price tag.

The other two iPhones, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Plus, will cater to the elite crowd with a $1,000 price tag. This will be justified by the use of top-notch materials such as OLED displays measuring 5.8 inches in iPhone 11 and 6.5 inches in the iPhone X Plus. Other upgrades, such as dual or even triple cameras, Face ID 2.0, improved battery and chipset can be expected.

As for the affordable iPhone 9, Apple is said to use LCD panel measuring 6.1 inches, a single rear camera, first-gen Face ID and no 3D Touch functionality. All this to bring down the cost of the iPhone 9 to around $600-$800 depending on the storage models.

For all those who complained that the current-gen iPhone X was too expensive, the iPhone 9 could make a perfect choice. But an analyst has a prediction that could bring disappointment for potential iPhone 9 buyers.

According to BayStreet Research partner Cliff Maldonado, Apple is expected to launch all three iPhones around September 11. But the company is said to put the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Plus with OLED displays and premium price tags on sale much before the affordable LCD-equipped iPhone 9. If you're thinking the reason behind has something to do with the manufacturing issues related to the LCD iPhone, then you're probably wrong.

"We don't think anything is wrong with the phone from a production perspective. We believe it will be delayed for marketing reasons. You're going to have the OLEDs, at the expensive price points, launching first, and the higher volume device, which is the LCD, launching later," Maldonado noted.

The OLED iPhones are likely to be put on sale around September 21, while the LCD iPhone could arrive as late as November 2. This will give Apple almost two weeks to exclusively sell the pricier iPhones before the cheaper iPhone arrives. Apple fans are usually seen lining up outside Apple Stores before the sales open, and this year they will be served with two options – iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Plus – in the initial days.

If you're planning to be the first to buy the new iPhone this year, you could start saving up for the OLED iPhones.