As flagship smartphones continue to impress us with their extraordinary features, ranging from truly bezel-less screens to in-display fingerprint scanner and triple cameras, there are a lot of expectations from Apple as the launch of 2018 iPhones nearing rapidly.

Apple will officially unveil the new iPhones in September this year, where it is widely expected to bring three models inspired by the current-gen iPhone X design. Rumours and leaked renders about the unannounced iPhone X trio has already set ablaze a wave of excitement and curiosity, sparking high expectations to be met by the iPhone maker.

Joining the string of 2018 iPhone rumours is a new video that shows the iPhone X Plus and cheaper iPhone X with LCD display, albeit as dummy units. The video posted by mobile tipster Shai Mizrachi, shared by 9to5Mac, shows the cheapest and priciest iPhones coming this year.

Let's start with the cheaper iPhone X with LCD display. As per the video, the 6.1-inch iPhone X, also referred to as iPhone 9, is slightly taller and thicker than the 5.8-inch iPhone X 2018 variant. But it's not the size that warrants our attention.

The iPhone 9 is seen with a single camera at the back but its module resembles the current-gen iPhone X with a vertical cutout. It looks like the secondary camera position will be filled by LED flash and mic at the back of the iPhone 9.

The video also shows a dummy unit of the iPhone X Plus, which is expected to feature a large 6.5-inch display. But thanks to the bezel-less design with 19:9 aspect ratio, the iPhone X Plus will be as compact as the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus.

While the iPhone X Plus is expected to have the best of all the features, OLED display is one of the key differentiators. But the front portion of both the dummy iPhones couldn't be seen in the video, leaving room for speculation.

There have been many rumours about the iPhone X Plus having triple cameras at the back, which is clearly seen in the leaked video.

That's as far as the video goes in revealing the 2018 iPhone trio. In another report, reliable supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed the pricing of the upcoming iPhones. According to the TF International Securities analyst, who was previously with KGI Securities, said the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone X will retail for $600-$700 (between Rs 40,300 and Rs 47,000), down from his previous prediction of $700-$800.

At this price, it will be an apt replacement for the iPhone 8. Apple is expected to achieve this low price point by giving up on OLED display, 3D Touch, upgraded Face ID, and dual cameras. It will be interesting to watch Apple compete against its rivals in the premium segment with an iPhone that looks and feels like the popular iPhone X but cost a lot lower.

In case you're wondering, the iPhone X Plus is easily expected to breach the $1,000 mark.