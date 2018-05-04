The much-awaited Watch Series 3 with cellular support can now be pre-booked in India from May 4 onward. Reliance Jio has opened the pre-order page of the Apple smart wearable and also revealed the prices of all the variants.

The standard model costs Rs 39,080 and comes in an aluminium case with a sports band (or sports loop option). It also comes in sub-variant with high-grade stainless steel case with sports band or Milanese loop option. The Nike+ version also features an aluminum case with Nike-branded sports band (or sports band loop option) and costs Rs 39,130.

On the other hand, special Apple Watch Edition costs a whopping Rs 1,18,030. It boasts premium ceramic case with sports band.

Here's how to order Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular on Reliance Jio?

Go to the Reliance Jio official website and open Apple Watch page

Select any of the available Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS +Cellular) variants

Enter the pincode to confirm whether it is available for delivery to your area. If yes, proceed to checkout

Enter your personal details like name, email id, and mobile number

Select the desired payment option and complete the transaction

Later, you will receive a pre-order confirmation notification via email and SMS.

Note: Only one Apple Watch can be booked for one mobile number and payment has to be done online, as there is no Cash On Delivery (COD) option.

Apple Watch Series 3: Everything you need to know

Apple Watch Series 3 comes packed with a boatload of hardware including the LTE modem, powerful and faster proprietary S3 dual-core processor (70 percent better than Series 2) backed by wireless W2 chip (85 percent faster Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 50 percent more power efficient), more intuitive watchOS 4.

It will come with a daylong battery life (almost 18 hours under mixed usage) and comes with an array of sensors such as the heart-rate sensor and biometric altimeter. It also boasts waterproof certification, meaning you can take the Apple Watch for a swim in the ocean. It is capable of surviving underwater up to 50 meters.

A key aspect of the Watch Series 3 is that it comes with an embedded-SIM (eSIM) feature. The company, in a bid to keep the compact structure of the device, developed its own eSIM (one-hundredth the size of a traditional SIM) and integrated right into it. With this advanced technology, users need not even have to subscribe to a new SIM, as it shares same as the one in your iPhone and to capture radio signal, they developed custom plate right below the display.

Apple Watch Series (with future software updates) will be able to detect subtle/high changes in heartbeats and warn the user of cardiac arrhythmias, or abnormal heart rhythms. And also, Apple Watch will also be able to help diabetic device owners to keep a tab on their health via connected blood sugar monitor.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), which comes with an electronic SIM can be used with customer's existing Airtel or Reliance Jio number. Apple iPhones compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 include iPhone SE, 6 (& 6 Plus), 6s (& 6s Plus), 7 (& 7 Plus), 8 (& 8 Plus) and iPhone X. The phones will need to be upgraded to iOS version 11.3 or above.

To activate cellular service on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), customers first need to update iPhone to iOS 11.3 and watchOS 4.3, then tap Settings on iPhone > General > About and follow the prompt to update to the latest carrier settings.

Airtel too is offering Apple Watch series 3 on its online store. Interested customers can register for the Apple smart wearable, which is slated for sale next week on May 11.

