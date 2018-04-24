Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS only) was launched along with iPhone 8 and iPhone X series in India in late 2017, but the company was mum on LTE cellular variant's availability. Now, cellular Watch model is finally coming to the country next month.

Leading network carrier Airtel and also the newest entrant Reliance Jio have announced to offer Apple Watch Series 3 (LTE+GPS) in India. Prospective consumers can book the device on May 4 from respective websites and it will also be available for purchase off the shelf from May 11 onward. Price is expected to be announced next week.

In the US, its price starts at $399, approximately Rs 26,466 in Indian currency, but it will cost much more than that, as the customs duty is very high in the country. In a bid to offset the high-cost burden, Airtel has confirmed that the cellular services on the Watch will be free for Airtel postpaid customers on an Airtel My Plan or Infinity Plan.

Even Reliance Jio is expected to offer similar subsidized data plans and EMI (Easy Monthly Installments) options.

Is it worth buying Apple Watch Series 3 (Cellular+GPS)?

Yes. Compared to expensive analog watches, Apple's smart wearable is much superior in terms of features and also build quality is top-notch.

Though, the Watch Series 3's exterior outlook is similar to the previous generation, but inside it comes packed with a truckload of hardware including the LTE modem, powerful and faster proprietary dual-core (70 percent better than Series 2) backed by wireless W2 chip (85 percent faster Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 50 percent more power efficient), more intuitive watchOS 4.

It will come with a daylong battery life (almost 18 hours under mixed usage) and comes with an array of sensors such as the heart-rate sensor and biometric altimeter. It also boasts waterproof certification and can survive underwater up to 50 meters deep.

The key aspect of the Watch Series 3 is that the company, in a bid to keep the compact structure of the device, developed its own electronic SIM (one-hundredth the size of a traditional SIM) and integrated it right into it. Guess what? Users need not even have to subscribe to a new SIM, as it shares same as the one in your iPhone and to capture radio signal, they developed custom plate right below the display.

Also, Apple Watch Series (with future software updates) will be able to detect subtle/high changes in heartbeats and warn the user of cardiac arrhythmias, or abnormal heart rhythms. And also, Apple Watch will also be able to help diabetic people to keep a tab on their health via connected blood sugar monitor.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), which comes with an electronic SIM can be used with customer's existing Airtel or Reliance Jio number. Apple iPhones are compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 include iPhone SE, 6 (& 6 Plus), 6s (& 6s Plus), 7 (& 7 Plus), 8 (& 8 Plus) and iPhone X. The phones will need to be upgraded to iOS version 11.3 or above.

To activate cellular service on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), customers first need to update iPhone to iOS 11.3 and watchOS 4.3, then tap Settings on iPhone > General > About and follow the prompt to update to the latest carrier settings.

