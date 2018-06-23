Apple products are known for their efficiency and perfection, but sometimes even the most sophisticated machines fail. As is the case with Apple's best-in-class laptops, MacBook and MacBook Pros, which had been plagued with faulty keyboards and the company is finally addressing it.

Owners of MacBooks dating back to 2015 and MacBook Pros, which received a redesigned keyboard in 2016, had been complaining about malfunctioning keys that would either get stuck, move freely or simply won't respond. After failing to acknowledge the problem, Apple was served with a lawsuit in May, where affected MacBook owners demanded a recall for all MacBooks with redesigned keyboards.

As the dust slowly starts to settle on the issue, Apple has finally decided to launch the "Keyboard Service Program" for affected MacBooks. As a part of the program, owners of eligible MacBook and MacBook Pros can avail free service for the faulty keyboards. Depending on the nature of the defect, Apple could replace faulty keys or the entire keyboard free of charge.

Below is the list of MacBook models eligible for free keyboard repair:

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, Early 2015)

MacBook (Retina, 12­-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, 2017)

MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

If your MacBook has a faulty keyboard and eligible for a free repair, then head to the nearest Apple Authorized Service Provider, an Apple retail store or mail in the faulty laptop to the Apple Repair Center. Customers must backup the data on the laptop before turning in for repair.

If your MacBook and MacBook Pro with a faulty keyboard is out of warranty, fret not. Apple is extending the free service on eligible models for 4 years from the date of purchase. If you've already paid to get your MacBook repaired, Apple will refund the service cost related to the faulty keyboard.

Apple also noted that the turn-around time for the service could vary depending on the availability of replacement parts and nature of the repair. Best case scenario, be prepared to be without your MacBook for a few days.

Is there a catch?

Of course, there is. Even if your MacBook and MacBook Pro is eligible for a free repair, Apple will first examine the laptop for things like coffee spills before servicing it under the Keyboard Service Program.

In case, Apple finds any damage to the laptop which impairs the service, you'll need to have it repaired first. And if Apple's iPhone battery replacement program was any indication, customers will be charged for those repairs.