Apple's anticipated event concluded with the new Apple Watch Series, new iPads and something that's equally interesting - Apple One. For so long, Apple's various subscription services had to be bought separately. Apple saw an opportunity there and decided to make it all simple. And it did. Thank you.

Apple One brings together all the services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud and more into a single subscription plan.

"Apple One makes enjoying Apple subscription services easier than ever, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more. With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favourite devices with one simple subscription," Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, said in a statement.

Apple One subscriptions

Apple One subscription comes in three different plans:

Individual: Rs 195 per month

Family: Rs 365 per month

Premiere: Indian pricing TBD (In US, $29.95 per month)

With the Individual plan, subscribers get Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for a single user.

With the Family plan, subscribers get Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for up to six family members.

The top-tier Premiere plan offers Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage to be shared with up to six family members.

Following Apple's tradition, Apple One comes with a 30-day free trial.

What Apple One offers?

Apple's subscription services are quite popular and what they offer isn't new to users. But the fact that they are being offered in a bundle is what makes it interesting. Here's a look at what each service offers and at what price.

Apple Music is available in India for Rs 99 a month for individual users and Rs 149 per month for family (up to six users). It offers access to 70 million songs, offline playback, ad-free streaming, synced access, what friends are listening to feature, original shows, concerts, exclusives and more.

Apple TV+ is available in India for Rs 99 a month or Rs 999 per year. It is a critically-acclaimed online streaming platform for some of the best award-winning TV shows and movies, Apple Originals, and more.

Apple Arcade is available in India for Rs 99 per month. It gives access to over 100 games across all Apple devices with no ads or in-app purchases.

Finally, iCloud - everyone's favourite Apple service and by-far of most use-case - is also a part of Apple One subscription. The Individual plan offers 50GB iCloud storage worth Rs 75 per month, and the Family plan gets 200GB iCloud storage, which usually costs Rs 219 per month. Even though the Premiere subscription plan is not launched in India, the 2TB iCloud storage that comes with it alone costs Rs 749 per month. Plus there are other perks like Apple News+ and Fitness+, which could be the reason why the Premiere is not coming to India yet due to the lack of availability of the latter services.

Is Apple One worth it?

Simple math tells us the Apple One subscription is totally worth it. Let's take the Individual plan for instance. It costs Rs 195 per month, but subscribers are getting services worth Rs 372 per month. That's a saving of Rs 177 per month. For a year, it's Rs 2,124. Sweet right. But it only gets better.

The Family plan for instance costs Rs 365 a month and subscribers get services worth Rs 566. That's a flat Rs 201 saving per month and Rs 2,412 a year.

To answer any questions you might have about Apple One's worth, yes, it's completely worth it.