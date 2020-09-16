Apple's special event has concluded. No new iPhones or even the mention of them, but two new Apple Watch series really made the difference. Even though the affordable version of the Apple Watch was expected, no one really knew it would be called Apple Watch SE as rumoured. But what's in a name?

Apple Watch SE really got people hyped up, especially for that affordable price tag given the features it bags. But that didn't take away the spotlight from Apple Watch Series 6 - the ultimate showstopper. Let's take a look at what these new wearables have to offer.

Apple Watch Series 6

The biggest and most notable addition to the Apple Watch Series 6 is the SpO2 tracker. With the Blood Oxygen sensor and app, the new Apple Watch 6 just got relevant in this COVID-19 pandemic era. The smartwatch can track SpO2 levels in just 15 seconds. The Health app will show both on-demand measurements and background periodic measurements taken during sleep.

The all-new Watch 6 features a beautiful palette of new case finishes and bands. It is powered by watchOS 7, which brings Family Setup, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, new workout types, and the ability to curate and share watch faces, encouraging customers to be more active, stay connected, and better manage their health in new ways, Apple said.

What makes the new things possible in the new smartwatch is the dual-core processor based on A13 Bionic, the upgraded S6 SiP, which is faster and more battery efficient. The Watch 6 also has the U1 chip and Ultra-Wideband antennas. The Apple Watch 6 can be fully charged in 1.5 hours.

The Apple Watch 6's display is also improved. For instance, the always-on display is 2.5x brighter in outdoors. Users can also access notifications, check complications and more without waking the watch screen - adding to that battery life. The always-on display also has always-on altimeter - perfect feature for hikers.

Finally, Apple Watch 6 comes in new blue, silver, space grey and gold aluminium and also (PRODUCT) RED with matching red bands. The stainless steel models come in graphite and classic yellow gold colour. Apple Watch Edition is available in natural and space black titanium.

The exciting range of swappable bands are incredible. Everything from the ultralight Solo Loop in silicone and braided finish, to first-of-its-kind Leather Link wraps. The Nike edition gets Nike Sport Band and Nike Sport Loop with a complimenting Nike Compact watch face.

Speaking of watch faces, you'll love what Apple has in store for you.

Apple Watch Series 6 starts at Rs 40,900 for the GPS model and Rs 49,900 for GPS+Cellular variant.

Apple Watch SE

This is where everyone's sights are set. And for good reason. Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900 for GPS model and the cellular variant starts at Rs 33,900. This alone is a strong USP for Apple and it looks like they will sell like hot cupcakes in India when launched.

For that price, Apple Watch SE offers a Retina display, S5 SiP and dual-core processor, which is faster than Series 3. It borrows some features from the series 6, including the always-on altimeter, new watch faces, and all the goodness of watchOS 7, including Family Mode.The Watch SE also features hard fall detection, Emergency SOS, compass, Bluetooth 5.0 and more.

The Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop look cool and one must no longer need to buy the Watch 6 for that.