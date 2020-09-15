"Time Flies" indeed. Apple is back with another event and all eyes are on the refreshed product lineup coming shortly. After speculations suggested there might not be a new iPhone at this event, some fans were left puzzled and disappointed. But Apple is sure to change the frown to smile with the planned lineup, even if the iPhone is not a part of it.
Note: All live updates from the event will appear below, and the page refreshes automatically.
Live Updates
Apple One
Apple One is a monthly subscription service, which combines all Apple services in a bundle.
- Apple TV+
- iCloud
- Apple Music
- Apple Arcade
- Apple News+
- Apple Fitness Plus
All in one with monthly plans. Available this fall. Comes with 30 days free trial.
Individual plan: $14.95 a month
Family plan: $19.95 a month
Premiere plan: $29.95 a month
Apple Watch SE - What's new
Apple Watch SE is catered to budget shoppers. It costs $279.
- Apple Watch SE uses Watch 5's S5 chip
- Cellular models get the all-new Family Mode
- GPS, altimeter and accessibility - all retained
- It's twice as fast as the Series 3
- Swimproof
- Compass, always-on altimeter
- Face sharing
- Larger display
- Solo loop, braided solo loop and leather link for those cool looks
- Fall detection
- Sleep tracking
- New watch faces
Apple Watch 6 pricing and availability
- Apple Watch Series 6 costs $399
- Apple Watch SE costs $279
- Apple Watch Series 3 now costs $199
Apple Watch will be available beginning on Friday, September 18, and you can order them from today.
Apple Watch SE - Yes, that's the official name
Williams unveils Apple Watch SE - an affordable take on the premium Series 6.
Apple Watch 6 gets changeable straps. THEY ARE COOL!
Which one's your favourite?
Apple Watch Series 6 comes with SPO2
Jeff Williams, Apple Watch chief, takes over.
Williams unveils the Apple Watch Series 6 comes in cool new blue and Product (RED) in addition to the gold and graphite hues.
- Measure blood oxygen (SPO2) in just 15 seconds
- Periodic background reading
- Always-on display and it is 2.5x brighter when outdoors.
- Exciting new watch faces. FINALLY. They are cool, too.
Apple Watch is coming
Tim Cook takes us through the incredible use-cases of Apple Watch. How the Apple Watch has saved lives, helped people live a better, healthier lifestyle. Basically setting the precedent for Apple Watch 6.
Singapore is going start offering people incentives soon to get people to be more active.
Tim Cook commences event
Tim Cook commences the Apple Event from Apple Park campus. Cook has confirmed that only two products will be launched today - Apple Watch and new iPads.
Apple Event begins
Apple's Special Event has started. Over 50,000 viewers have joined in for the live-stream on YouTube alone.