In early 2014, the Finnish company Nokia, just before getting acquired by Microsoft, announced Android-powered Nokia X. Sadly, it was also the firm's first and the last device with Google mobile OS until the new parent company HMD Global Oy launched the Nokia 6 in 2017. Now, the former company has brought back life to the legacy phone series with the new Nokia X6.

However, the company that got showered with praises from critics and fans at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 for offering Nokia 6, 7 and 8 series with the original design, has chosen to ape the Apple iPhone X display notch design for the new Nokia X6.

The new Nokia X6 sports a 5.8-inch full HD+ screen with a notch on the top, which houses a 16MP front camera with facial recognition feature. On the back, it comes with metallic shell, vertically aligned dual-camera and fingerprint sensor below it.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a 3060mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Bluetooth v5.0 and other standard connectivity features.

It also houses feature-rich Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual 16MP+5MP camera with dual-tone LED flash and is capable of recognizing the type of the scene. It is capable of detecting 13 different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more.

For instance, if you are pointing the camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame. Even the front-camera boasts AI-selfie with background blur feature and funny stickers for face to share it on social media channels.

Nokia X6 price and availability details:

The new phone will be available in three colors—black, blue and silver first in China from May 21 onward. Nokia X6 will be offered in three configurations—4GB RAM+ 32GB storage, 4GB RAM +64GB storage and 6GB RAM+64GB storage—for ¥1499 (roughly $235/€199/Rs 15,972),¥1299 (approx. $204/€173/Rs 13,841) and ¥1699 (around. $267/€226/ Rs 18,103), respectively.

Will Nokia X6 come to India?

Most probably yes. HMD Global Oy, during all local product launches, has made a point to emphasise on how much they value the Indian market, which by the way, is the world's fastest growing and also second biggest global smartphone business arena. All phones of HMD Global Oy, which have been announced first in China or in any other international destination, since it officially forayed in to the mobile business in 2016, have made their way to India. So, we believe Nokia X6 will come to India sooner or later.

Key specifications of Nokia X6:

Model Nokia X6 Display 5.8-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection OS Android 8.1 Oreo (confirmed to get Android P later this year) Processor 64-bit 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 509 RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 16MP RGB sensor (F2.0 aperture & 1.0 µ m pixel size) + 5MP Monochrome sensor (F2.2 aperture & 1.2 µ m pixel size) with dual-tone LED flash, AI portrait and scene recognition

Front: 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µ m pixel size, AI selfies with background blur, stickers and face unlock. Battery 3,060mAh (3,000mAh) with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (0% to 50% charge within 30 minutes of charging) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano+nano or microSD), Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type C USB Port, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Dimensions 47.2 x 70.98 x 7.99~8.59 mm Weight 151g Colors Black, Blue and Silver Price 4GB RAM+ 32GB storage: ¥1299 (approx. $204/€173/Rs 13,841)

4GB RAM +64GB storage: ¥1499 (roughly. $235/€199/Rs 15,972)

6GB RAM+64GB storage: ¥1699 (around. $267/€226/ Rs 18,103)

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on HMD Global Oy's Nokia phones.