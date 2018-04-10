American technology major Apple unveiled the special iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red series along with matching accessories.
Why should care about Apple iPhone 8 (Product) Red series:
For those unaware, the Cupertino company is releasing the special crimson iPhone edition for a noble cause. It is one of the sponsors of (RED) organization, which runs life-saving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa, which is understood to be the home to more than two-thirds of the world's HIV-positive population.
A portion of proceeds of all (Product) Red purchases will go directly to global fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counseling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to their babies.
"Today's announcement is further evidence of Apple's leadership in and commitment to the AIDS fight since the beginning of (RED) in 2006," Deborah Dugan, (RED)'s CEO, said in a statement.
"The more than $160 million Apple has donated in the last 11 years today equates to more than 800 million days of life-saving ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies. We're honored that Apple has dedicated its resources to our purpose, and can't wait to see customers bring our mission to life through the purchase of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red Special Edition," Dugan added.
Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red:
Apple iPhone 7 (Product) Red series came with a crimson-hued shell and white accents on the front, but many fans and critics had expressed dislike for the red and white combination. Instead requested black for the next series. This year, Apple has finally made the changes.
The new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus [review] Red look gorgeous in bright crimson shell and addition of glass cover on top and the black accented bezels on the front, make the device more visually appealing than previous editions.
Except for the color, the exterior design and internal hardware remain same in the new iPhone 8 series.
Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus (Product) Red series price and availability:
Apple's new iPhones will be available in—64GB and 256GB—options for pre-order in select markets including the US from April 10 onwards and will hit stores later this week, April 13.
As far as India is concerned, Apple will release the iPhone 8 (Product) Red series in May with prices starting at Rs 67,940 [complete details in the table below].
Sadly, Apple did not launch iPhone X (review) Red series but instead will be releasing Red branded leather case for Rs 7,900.
Key specifications of Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8:
|Models
|Apple iPhone 8 Plus
|Apple iPhone 8
|Display
|5.5-inch wide-screen LCD Retina HD (1920x1080p) multi-touch IPS display
|4.7-inch wide-screen LCD Retina HD (1334x750p) multi-touch IPS display
|OS
|Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant
|Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant
|Processor
|64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
|64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
|RAM (not confirmed)
|3GB
|2GB
|Storage
|64GB/256GB
|64GB/256GB
|Camera
|
|
|Video recording
|
|
|Security
|Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button
|Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button
|Battery
|
|
|Network
|4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE
|4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE
|Add-ons
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR)
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS
|Dimensions
|158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm
|138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|202 grams
|148 grams
|Colors
|Red, Space Grey, Silver and Gold
|Red, Space Grey, Silver and Gold
|Price
|
|