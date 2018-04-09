iPhone 7, 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED
American technology giant Apple is reportedly planning to announce new special iPhone 8 series in crimson red color this week.

MacRumors, which claims to have accessed Virgin Mobile's internal memo to its employees, says that the Cupertino-based company will launch Product (Red) series iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus, April 9.

Since Apple has not officially announced to host an event this month, it is likely to release a press note on new products with price and availability details.

Even in 2017, Apple just announced the launch of Product (Red) series of iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus through a press release.

What's special about Product (Red) series?

Special Apple iPhone 8 [review] series is expected to come with a vibrant crimson-hued rear panel and on the front side, it will have standard white borders around the display. However, the design and internal hardware will remain same.

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, (PRODUCT)RED
But, it has to be noted that the Apple is launching iPhone 8 special edition is for a humanitarian cause. The Company is expected contribute a big part of each iPhone 8 series sold to fund the (RED) organization.

For those unaware, the (RED) runs life-saving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa, which is understood to be the home to more than two-thirds of the world's HIV-positive population.

One hundred percent of all money raised by (RED) goes directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counseling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from moms to their babies. Since it was founded in 2006, (RED) has generated more than $465 million for the global fund, with more than $130 million from Apple alone, the company said during the iPhone 7 (Product) Red launch last year.

There is no word on whether Apple will launch similar (Product) Red series of the iPhone X (review), but will know the details in a few hours.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8:

Models

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8

Display

5.8-inch all-screen OLED Super Retina HD (2436x1125p) multi-touch display with HDR support

  • Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1
  • True Tone display
  • Wide color display (P3)
  • 3D Touch
  • Max brightness: 625 cd/m2
  • Pixel density
  • Pixel density: 458 ppi (pixels per inch)

5.5-inch wide-screen LCD Retina HD (1920x1080p) multi-touch IPS display

  • Contrast ratio: 1300:1
  • True Tone display
  • Wide color display (P3)
  • 3D Touch
  • Max brightness: 625 cd/m2
  • Pixel density
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)

4.7-inch wide-screen LCD  Retina HD (1334x750p) multi-touch IPS display

Contrast ratio: 1400:1

  • True Tone display
  • Wide color display (P3)
  • 3D Touch
  • Max brightness: 625 cd/m2
  • Pixel density
  • Pixel density: 326 ppi (pixels per inch)

OS

Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant

Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant

Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant

Processor

64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor

64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor

64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor

RAM (not confirmed)

3GB

3GB

2GB

Storage

64GB/256GB

64GB/256GB

64GB/256GB

Camera
  • Main: 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom (up to 10x), wide colours capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with slow sync, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta)
  • Front: 7MP TrueDepth camera with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide color capture for photos and  Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta), Animoji
  • Main: 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom(up to 10x), wide colours capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with slow sync, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta)
  • Front: 7MP FaceTime HD camera, f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
  • 1080p full HD video recording
  • Main: 12MP (f/1.8 aperture) camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Digital Zoom (up to 5x), wide colours capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with the slow sync
  • Front: 7MP FaceTime HD camera, f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
  • 1080p full HD video recording

Video recording
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for Video
  • Optical Zoom/ Digital Zoom up to 6x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilization
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for Video
  • Optical Zoom/ Digital Zoom up to 6x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilization
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for Video
  • Digital Zoom up to 3x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilization

Security

Face ID, enabled by the TrueDepth camera for facial recognition

Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button

Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button

Battery
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USB to the computer system or power adapter
  • Talk-time: up to 21 hours
  • Internet use: up to 12 hours
  • Video playback (wireless): up to 13 hours
  • Audio playback (wireless): Up to 60 hours
  • Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
  • [Compatible with AirPower wireless charger]
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USB to computer system or power adapter
  • Talk-time: up to 21 hours
  • Internet use: up to 13 hours
  • Video playback (wireless): up to 14 hours
  • Audio playback (wireless): Up to 60 hours
  • Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
  • [Compatible with AirPower wireless charger]
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USB to the computer system or power adapter
  • Talk-time: up to 14 hours
  • Internet use: up to 12 hours
  • Video playback (wireless): up to 13 hours
  • Audio playback (wireless): Up to 40 hours
  • Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
  • [Compatible with AirPower wireless charger]

Network

4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE

4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE

4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE

Add-ons

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR)

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR)

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS

Dimensions

143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm

158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm

Weight

174 grams

202 grams

148 grams

Colors

Space Grey and Silver

Space Grey, Silver and Gold

Space Grey, Silver and Gold

Price (October 2017)
  • 64GB: Rs. 89,000
  • 256GB: Rs. 1,02,000
  • 64GB: Rs. 73,000
  • 256GB: Rs. 86,000
  • 64GB: Rs. 64,000
  • 256GB: Rs. 77,000

 

 

 