American technology giant Apple is reportedly planning to announce new special iPhone 8 series in crimson red color this week.

MacRumors, which claims to have accessed Virgin Mobile's internal memo to its employees, says that the Cupertino-based company will launch Product (Red) series iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus, April 9.

Since Apple has not officially announced to host an event this month, it is likely to release a press note on new products with price and availability details.

Even in 2017, Apple just announced the launch of Product (Red) series of iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus through a press release.

What's special about Product (Red) series?

Special Apple iPhone 8 [review] series is expected to come with a vibrant crimson-hued rear panel and on the front side, it will have standard white borders around the display. However, the design and internal hardware will remain same.

But, it has to be noted that the Apple is launching iPhone 8 special edition is for a humanitarian cause. The Company is expected contribute a big part of each iPhone 8 series sold to fund the (RED) organization.

For those unaware, the (RED) runs life-saving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa, which is understood to be the home to more than two-thirds of the world's HIV-positive population.

One hundred percent of all money raised by (RED) goes directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counseling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from moms to their babies. Since it was founded in 2006, (RED) has generated more than $465 million for the global fund, with more than $130 million from Apple alone, the company said during the iPhone 7 (Product) Red launch last year.

There is no word on whether Apple will launch similar (Product) Red series of the iPhone X (review), but will know the details in a few hours.

