Cupertino-based technology major Apple has released the new iOS 11.4 to all eligible iPhones and iPads. Depending on the device type and model version, the software weighs anywhere between 280MB and little over 333MB.

It comes with several value-added features including AirPlay 2, HomePod stereo pairing, Message-iCloud sync, latest security patch, bug fixes and more.

Here's the brief description of new features coming in iOS 11.4:

AirPlay 2: It offers the option to connect all compatible wireless speakers in the house and play the same music. It can also be monitored on Control Center, voice-command Siri and also has an option to take calls or play games, while the speakers are playing music in the background.

HomePod Stereo pair: This update offers the user the option to set up HomePod stereo pair via iPhone or iPad. Once done, HomePod will automatically update to support stereo pairs, unless auto updates are disabled in the Home app. Also, HomePod pair automatically senses its location in the room and balances the sound based on the speakers' location. Advanced beamforming provides wider soundstage than a traditional stereo pair, the company said

Messages in iCloud: With this update, Apple devices users will now be able to store their messages in iCloud, which was previously available only for app data and multimedia content.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

To enable Messages in iCloud , go to Settings>> [your name]> iCloud >> Turn on Messages

It can be noted that conversation on Messages will end-to-end encrypted and also if the user deletes a message on the app, it will be erased in all other devices with same Apple ID.

Other notable features coming in iOS 11.4 include:

It enables teachers to assign reading activities in iBooks to their students using the Schoolwork app

Fixes an issue that could prevent data syncing in Health

Addresses an Apple Messages app issues that could cause some messages to appear out of order

Fixes an issue where certain character sequences could cause Messages to crash

Addresses an issue that could prevent logging in or access files on Google Drive, Google Docs and Gmail in Safari

Resolves an issue that could cause an app to appear in an incorrect location on the Home screen

Fixes an issue that could prevent users from changing what apps can access Health Data

Resolves an issue where CarPlay audio could become distorted

Fixes an issue where selecting music from the iPhone could fail when playing music over Bluetooth or when connected to a USB on some automobiles.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

How to install latest iOS v11.4 update on iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air):

1. Settings >> General >> Software update

[Tip: Users' who want to install the update directly on the device via OTA, make sure to clear enough device storage space and also make sure the device has more than 50% battery life, before downloading the new OS firmware]

via iTunes

1. Back up your iPhone or iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes.

2. Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

3. Make sure you're on the latest version of iTunes. Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

4. Plug in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

5. Click on iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

6. Click on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

7. An update should be recognised, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to any terms or conditions.

8. Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Apple devices eligible for iOS 11.2.2 update:

Apple device category iPhones iPads iPod Touch Device versions eligible for iOS 11.2.2 update iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X iPad mini (2 Gen), iPad mini (3 Gen), iPad Mini (4 Gen), iPad (6th Gen), iPad (5th Gen), iPad Air (1st Gen), iPad Air (2nd Gen), iPad Pro 12.9 (1st Gen), iPad Pro 12.9 (2nd Gen), iPad Pro 10.5 inch (1St Gen), iPad Pro 9.7-inch (1st Gen) iPod Touch (6th Gen)

