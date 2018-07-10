Cupertino-based technology major Apple has released a new software update to all the eligible iPhones, iPads and iPods. This is not just another incremental firmware; it comes with a critical security patch, performance improvements and other enhancements.

As said before, iOS 11.4.1 is a crucial update that fixes a security loophole, if left unchecked would have helped hackers get access to Apple devices using physical accessories such as a USB lightning cable.

Many believed this critical security update would come in the Apple iOS 12, as it was first noticed in the beta software. But, it's a good move by Apple to bring it in the iOS 11.4.1, as it builds trust among consumers on the brand.

But, it remains to be seen if this can be broken, because last month, Grayshift, a digital forensics firm had claimed to have bypassed that very feature in iOS 12 beta. For those unaware, Grayshift manufactures the iPhone hacking tool called GrayKey, which is used by law enforcement authorities.

Besides the USB security bug-fix, Apple has fixed issues when processing an emoji under certain configurations would have led to a denial of service, also the company has plugged the security loophole that allowed cybercriminals spoof address bar when an unsuspecting user visited a malicious website and several other security issues.

Apple iOS 11.4.1 also fixes an issue that prevented some users from viewing the last known location of their AirPods in Find My iPhone and also improve the reliability of syncing mail, contacts and notes with Exchange accounts.

In the press note, Apple has appreciated Juwei Lin (@panicaII) of Trend Micro working with Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative for their assistance in discovering several bugs and finding a solution for them.

How to install latest iOS v11.4 .1 update on iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air):

1. Settings >> General >> Software update

[Tip: Users' who want to install the update directly on the device via OTA, make sure to clear enough device storage space and also make sure the device has more than 50% battery life, before downloading the new OS firmware]

via iTunes

1. Back up your iPhone or iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes.

2. Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

3. Make sure you're on the latest version of iTunes. Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

4. Plug in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

5. Click on iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

6. Click on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

7. An update should be recognised, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to any terms or conditions.

8. Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Apple devices eligible for iOS 11.4.1 update:

Apple device category iPhones iPads iPod Touch Device versions eligible for iOS 11.2.2 update iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X iPad mini (2 Gen), iPad mini (3 Gen), iPad Mini (4 Gen), iPad (6th Gen), iPad (5th Gen), iPad Air (1st Gen), iPad Air (2nd Gen), iPad Pro 12.9 (1st Gen), iPad Pro 12.9 (2nd Gen), iPad Pro 10.5 inch (1St Gen), iPad Pro 9.7-inch (1st Gen) iPod Touch (6th Gen)

