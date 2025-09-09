Apple is set to unveil its next generation of iPhones on Tuesday at its highly anticipated "Awe Dropping" event, marking the company's biggest product launch of the year.

The line-up is expected to feature four iPhone models powered by the advanced A19 and A19 Pro chips, delivering faster performance and major feature upgrades. While the design is unlikely to see drastic changes from last year's iPhone 16, Apple is betting big on artificial intelligence and smoother user experiences to attract buyers.

The company is also tipped to introduce an ultra-thin Air model — less than 5.5 mm thick — as part of its expanding product portfolio.

Apple has been positioning iPhones for deeper AI integration, though some of the most anticipated updates, such as a smarter Siri assistant, are expected to roll out only next year. The iPhone 16, which laid the foundation for AI-driven features, saw solid demand but fell slightly short of expectations due to delayed upgrades. The upcoming devices are expected to build on that momentum, strengthening Apple's ecosystem.

Investor enthusiasm is already evident, with Apple stock gaining momentum in recent weeks. Analysts forecast sales could grow by around 2 per cent, reaching 232 million iPhones in 2026, which would also fuel growth in Apple's services business.

India is becoming central to Apple's strategy — not just as a rapidly expanding consumer market with new retail stores and a growing middle class, but also as a key manufacturing hub.

"At some point, India could start playing the kind of role that China has played for Apple, which would be a clear positive for the company's growth," said Viram Shah, Founder and CEO of Vested Finance.