In 2023, Apple opened its first retail store, dubbed Apple BKC, in Mumbai's posh locality. This foray was followed by Apple Saket in Delhi. But Apple hasn't stopped there. With the annual iPhone event scheduled to take place on September 9, Apple has made headlines for expanding its retail store in two more cities, Bengaluru and Pune.

At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, those glass doors of Apple Hebbal finally open, marking Apple's first retail store in South India and its third nationwide. In an exclusive preview, Apple invited select media to get the full experience of the Apple Hebbal store located on level 1 of Phoenix Mall of Asia in Yelahanka.

Take a look at what the Apple Hebbal has in store for customers:

On the surface, it looks like another polished retail launch. But Apple Hebbal is not just a new storefront—it marks Apple's accelerating bet on India.

Here's why Apple Hebbal is a must-visit, and why it signals something much bigger:

A Flag in the South

Apple Hebbal plants Apple's flag in South India's tech capital, Bengaluru. Though smaller in scale than Apple BKC (Mumbai) or Saket (Delhi), its strategic weight is immense. Bengaluru isn't just India's Silicon Valley — it's becoming part of Apple's global production map. Located strategically among luxury brands, Apple finds a prominent place in the Mall of Asia, known for its opulent brands.

The iPhone 17 factor

This opening comes just a week before the iPhone 17 global launch. For the first time, high-end iPhone 17 Pro models are said to be assembled in India—by Foxconn and Tata Group in Sriperumbudur and Hosur— and they will be shipped worldwide for day-one availability. That makes Apple Hebbal a public-facing extension of a much deeper industrial shift.

Retail meets manufacturing strategy

For years, Apple made iPhones in India mainly to avoid import tariffs. Now, analysts project India could assemble 25% of all iPhones by the end of 2025, with near parity with China as the long-term goal. Apple's retail expansion—with Bengaluru today and Pune opening on September 4—is designed to reinforce this supply chain pivot by stimulating domestic demand and embedding the brand in India's innovation economy.

A space built for Bengaluru

Inside Apple Hebbal, the design echoes Apple's global aesthetic—wood, glass, and white minimalism—but its intent is local. Free Today at Apple sessions will focus on photography, coding, and even Apple Intelligence. For startups and entrepreneurs, an onsite Business Team offers guidance on integrating Apple devices into operations. This is where Apple Store experience stands unique.

All of Apple, under one roof

As expected, visitors can explore the full lineup: the iPhone 16, MacBook Pro with M4 chips, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 and AirTag. A 70-member team, from 15 states, provides personalized support, from trade-ins and financing to Genius Bar troubleshooting and pickup for online orders. All of this in an expansive single-floor space.

Designed for the future

Like every Apple facility worldwide, Apple Hebbal runs on 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral, underscoring Apple's sustainability goals. Oh, and don't miss those magical tables that reveal sockets when you swipe. Watch below:

A community hub

Apple calls Hebbal a "community hub", and it's clear why. Exclusive wallpapers and a Bengaluru-inspired Apple Music playlist marked the launch, but more importantly, the store aims to become a gathering space for the city's students, creators, and founders.

And if you're dropping in for some purchase at the Apple Hebbal, there's a surprise souvenir - a beautiful Apple tote bag.