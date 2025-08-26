Mark your calendars. Apple has officially announced its next global event for September 9, 2025, at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park in California. The tagline for this year's event is "Awe Dropping," hinting at major (jaw-dropping?) announcements, including the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series among other Apple devices.

Apple event is expected to showcase the iPhone 17 series, comprising of two Pro models, and a new iPhone 17 Air, replacing the Plus variant. Early reports suggest the Air model will be just 5.5 mm thick with a 6.6-inch display, making it slimmer than previous generations by 0.08 inches. The base iPhone 17 is also rumored to sport a larger 6.3-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which means the 60Hz refresh rate display will finally be phased out of production in future iPhone models.

Apple is also expected to refresh its Apple Watch lineup, with the Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3. If rumours are to be believed, Apple may unveil AirPods Pro 3.

While the in-person event will be held in California, the global event will be live-streamed for the world to watch. Below is the embedded link to the YouTube live-stream, which you can watch on your phones, tablets, PCs or TVs. Following that is all the relevant timing details for the Apple Event as per different time zones.