US tech giant Apple's annual sales in India touched a record of nearly $9 billion in FY 2024-25, a report has said.

Apple's devices in the country saw a 13 per cent increase in sales, up from around $8 billion recorded in the previous year, highlighting rising consumer demand, according to a Bloomberg report.

The company's flagship devices, iPhones, dominated the sales in India for FY25, with significant growth in demand for MacBook computers as well. The performance provides an advantage to the US-based company as its global mobile device sales have plateaued.

Apple has opened two new stores in Bengaluru and Pune as part of its retail expansion in India this week, anticipating it to be the next key market. Apple is responding to volatile demand and increasing competition in China, its largest overseas market, where sales grew by only 4.4 per cent in the June quarter following two years of declines. In 2024, India ranked as Apple's fourth-largest market worldwide, following the US, China, and Japan.

India is also a key player in Apple's manufacturing strategy. One in five iPhones is now manufactured in India, with Apple expanding production across five factories, including two recently opened plants, Bloomberg reports. The initiative aims to decrease dependence on China for manufacturing.

India has surpassed China to emerge as the leading supplier of smartphones to the United States, driven by Apple's relocation of its operations to India. Apple has scaled up its production capacity in India over the last several years and has dedicated most of its export capacity in the country to supply the US market so far in 2025.

Earlier this week, the company's CEO Tim Cook officially announced the opening of two more official retail outlets in Bengaluru's Hebbal and Pune's Koregaon Park and said the US tech giant was "thrilled" to continue to bring the best of its technology to customers across India at these two new outlets.

Taking to X on Thursday, the Apple CEO wrote: "Say hello to Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune! We are thrilled to continue to bring the best of Apple to customers across India at these two new stores."

