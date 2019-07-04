US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is questioning L&T Infotech (LTI) for discrepancies on documentation and procedural lapses related to its customer, Apple.

The discrepancy between the companies is based on the allegation on LTI for issuing letters of invitation to some of its employees to work on-site for Apple. A thorough investigation by USCIS has revealed that Apple had no knowledge of any kind of such letters being issued by them. Apple claimed that the letters were solely issued by LTI without any proper notice to them. Apple's relationship with the IT outsourcing partner has been dismantled due to the mistrust between the companies and the legal proceedings.

With strict actions against the Indian IT outsourcing company, Apple has ramped down all the projects with LTI to other outsourcing companies. Apple also told The Times of India that it will bar the IT company from its projects.

According to reports, Sanjay Jalona, the CEO of LTI, has been trying hard to resolve the issues and has been unsuccessful in bringing out any fruitful result. LTI has about 400 employees working for Apple, providing testing, maintenance and development services. LTI had a contract value of about $25 million annually with Apple.

Apple has many IT outsourcing partners in India. Some of the IT firms such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, Exilant Technologies, and Quest Global play a vital role in the smooth usage and testing of the Apple software and products in India.

USCIS and Apple have both denied giving any information about the proceedings on the issue.