Cupertino-based Apple had previewed the iOS 12 during the recently concluded World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2018 and one of key applications coming with new the update is the Apple Books.

Apple Books will replace the iBooks native app in iPhone and iPads. It will come with completely refurbished interface offering easy access to recently read books, finding new novels and also new options including Reading Now, Audiobooks and Book Store.

"Apple Books will inspire a love of reading — it puts a world of books and audiobooks right at your fingertips, whether you want to dive into your favorite story for a couple of minutes or a few hours. This is our biggest books redesign ever, and we hope this beautiful app inspires both customers and authors alike," Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, said in a statement.

Apple Books: Key features you should know

Apple Books come with dedicated The Book Store tab. It is similar to Apple App store, but the only difference is that former offers users to buy the books. To make the purchase easy and also find good books, it offers dedicated tabs such as Top Charts, Staff Picks, Editorial Collections, and Special Offers and Free.

One of the key aspects of the Apple Books is the dedicated Audiobooks tab, which makes iPhones and iPads to read out the books to the users. If you happen to own a car with Apple CarPlay interface, you can listen to the book, while you focus on the driving.

Apple claims that the new design let the users swipe between books, and makes discovering something they will love to read intuitive and fun. Over time, as the users read more books from the Store, they will receive personalised recommendations based on their purchases in the 'For You' section.

Another interesting feature of the Apple Books is the 'Reading Now' tab. It houses all the books, the users are currently reading or listening to and it also offers insight on some of the popular books liked by the iOS devices users.

In the Library tab, users can see their entire collection of books with large, easy-to-see cover art, including the books downloaded to their device and the 'Finished' section showcases all the books the user has read in the past with details of the date they finished them, displayed in a timeline.

The new Apple Books app is coming with iOS 12 in September 2018. The company will be offering free e-books in 155 countries. But, the Book Store will available initially in 51 countries and will be expanded to others in coming months.

