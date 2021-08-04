Rahul Vaidya fans are furious with Arjun Bijlani for insulting the singer. A new clip released by Khatron Ke Khiladi's official page has a satirical take on the contestants. Arjun is seen using animal references to speak about some of the contestants.

However, this hasn't gone down well with netizens. They have called out Colors for "cheap" content in the name of entertainment and want Bijlani to apologize to Rahul Vaidya.

Arjun compared Shweta Tiwari to a fox and called Rahul Vaidya's face to be like that of a hyena. "Yahaan aise ajeebo gareeb praani hai aapke to hosh ud jaayenge. Vo dekiye vo hai Shweta chalak lomdi ki tarah jise angoor nahi milte matlab agar stunt mein jeet nahi milti to use angoor khatte lagte hain (There are weird animals here that you would lose your senses. There is Shweta the cunning fox who says the grapes are sour if she doesn't win)," he said in the video.

Arjun's joke on Rahul

Talking about Rahul Vaidya, Bijlani said, "Rahul ki shakal lakadbagge (Hyena) jaisi hai. Baaki usme aisi koi quality nahi hai. (Rahul's face is like that of a hyena. Apart from that there is no other quality in him)" The video has since gone viral with Rahul Vaidya fans and followers demanding instant apology from Arjun for his words.

Netizens furious

Arjun Bijlani has been at the receiving end ever since the beginning of the show. Earlier it was Shweta Tiwari who accused Rohit Shetty of "favouritism" after Bijlani's win. Then it was Arjun's decision to nominate Sourabh Raaj Jain for the elimination task which ultimately led to Sourabh's elimination that didn't go down well with netizens.

Arjun had even clarified his stance on the matter and had said, "I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that. When Sourabh was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair. I truly wished he hadn't. But yes u have a right to have an opinion."