Sourabh Raaj Jain is the latest celebrity to have been evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi. After Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh was the next eviction from the show. However, fans and followers are not happy with the way he was evicted. Sourabh's wife has also raised questions over his eviction. Fans have also blamed Arjun Bijlani for Sourabh's eviction.

It was Arjun Bijlani who had nominated Sourabh for the eviction stunt, which ultimately led to his ouster from the show. It so happened that Arjun Bijlani was asked to choose a replacement for keeping his 'K' medal. Arjun had then nominated Sourabh for the same. Sourabh had already finished his earlier tasks and was not in a danger zone. But, he couldn't win the elimination stunt and was evicted.

Social media furious

In the episode, after Sourabh's elimination, Arjun had said, "I do not know how will I compensate for this ever. But I will try." Arjun was heavily trolled and slammed for taking Sourabh's name on social media. Reacting to the same, Arjun wrote, "I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that. When Sourabh was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair. I truly wished he hadn't. But yes u have a right to have an opinion."

Sourabh's wife, Ridhhima was not pleased with the whole thing either. "Question to all... putting up Sourabh Raaj Jain in the direct elimination round when he completed all the stunts, never got Fear fanda, never aborted a stunt... it this correct? Is this justice?" So, what are your thoughs Sourabh's eviction?," she wrote.