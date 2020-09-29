South Indian actress Anushka Shetty, who is known for her performances in the Baahubali film series, slammed the reports that she is playing the role of Sita in rebel star Prabhas' next film Adipurush.

Ever since Prabhas announced Adipurush, a lot of speculations about the actresses, who will play the female lead opposite him in it, have been made. Several leading heroines were lined with this project, but none has been finalized yet. Of late, Anushka Shetty was rumoured to play the role of Sita opposite him.

Anushka Shetty has played female leads opposite Prabhas in Mirchi, Baahubali 1 and 2 and their chemistry has struck a chord with the audience, making those movies blockbusters at the box office. It was rumoured the makers are considering her name for the female lead opposite him in Adipurush, which is based on Ramayan and features the Saaho star as Lord Rama.

It was rumoured that the makers of Adipurush, which is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, have approached Anushka Shetty for the female lead alongside Prabhas. But the actress opened about the reports in an interview and said that she has not received any offer from the producers of the pan-India project. She also said that she is excited to know the reaction of the audience her new film Nishabdham.

Anushka Shetty was said to be dating Prabhas even before the release of Baahubali: The Beginning. It was rumoured the couple had got engaged and they would enter the wedlock soon. But they refuted the reports on several occasions, saying that they are just good friends and they are not in love. Her denying the rumours about Adipurush has disappointed the people, who wanted to see them together.