Anushka Sharma on Saturday took to her social media handle to wish the former Indian captain and husband, Virat Kohli, his birthday as he turns 34.

Anushka shared some goofy pictures of Virat and wrote, "It's your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way." One of the pictures also shows Virat holding his daughter Vamika in his hands but her face is hidden with a heart.

Radhika Apte, AB Devilliers, Esha Gupta, Danisha Sait, and many others commented with a laughing emoji and poured in wishes for the batting maestro. Virat replied to the post with laugh-out-loud and heart emoticons. Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in 2017 and the couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Recently, Anushka penned an appreciation post for her husband on his recent cricket performance with daughter Vamika watching her father on the big screen. "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!," she wrote.

Virat Kohli recently became the leading run scorer in the history of the men's T20 World Cup, overtaking Mahela Jayawardene's record (1016 runs in 2014) with his 1065 runs. Kohli achieved this milestone in India's fourth group match against Bangladesh on November 2.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in 'Chakda 'Xpress', a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, 'Chakda Xpress' has Prosit Roy attached as the director.